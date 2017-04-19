Harry Styles Says He Just Wanted A ‘Normal’ Date With Taylor Swift

Harry Styles is finally opening up about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift, albeit reluctantly. Nearly four years after his brief relationship with the “Bad Blood” singer, Styles says there’s no bad blood between the two of them.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Styles admitted that he was surprised by the intense reactions from fans when he first started dating Swift. Harry and Taylor met at an awards show and paparazzi soon caught the pop superstars walking together through New York’s Central Park. The four-week fling ended after a vacation in the Caribbean, with Swift reportedly heartbroken.

Styles told Rolling Stone that “relationships are hard, at any age,” but the stress was amped up when he dated Swift.

“When I see photos from that day,” Styles said of the Central Park date.

“I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Harry Styles speaks out on his relationship with Taylor Swift: "Certain things don’t work out" https://t.co/5XKVCofixe pic.twitter.com/NJkrRhtjfd — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 18, 2017

Styles, who took an extended bathroom break before agreeing to talk about his famous ex, acknowledged that Swift may have written the songs “Out of the Woods” and “Style” about him. Taylor is known to write songs about her real-life love life.

“I don’t know if they are about me or not,” Harry told the magazine.

“But the issue is she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere…I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs.”

Harry Styles co-wrote the One Direction song “Perfect,” which some people assume was inspired by his relationship with Taylor.

“If you’re looking for someone to write your breakup songs about, baby, I’m perfect,” goes one of the lines.

“Certain things don’t work out,” Styles told the magazine. “There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk… but you shared something.”

While his relationship with Taylor is old news, Harry hinted that much of his upcoming solo album is about another one of his high-profile relationships, which pretty much means it’s about Kendall Jenner, whom he’s been linked with on and off for the past few years.

“She’s a huge part of the album,” Harry revealed, without naming names.

“Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap… and hope they know it’s just for them.”

Is #HarryStyles solo album a tribute to ex Kendall Jenner? 'She's a huge part of the album' https://t.co/4VMCyUu1EM pic.twitter.com/hNhyl6Ws56 — Now (@celebsnow) April 18, 2017

This isn’t the first time Harry Styles has tipped his hat to an ex. Billboard previously posted a video of One Direction’s Google Hangout with fans, in which Harry said Taylor is no different from any other songwriter when it comes to penning from personal experience.

“We write from personal experience, and I think everyone does, so it would be hypocritical of us to be like, ‘Oh you can’t write about us,” Styles said. “And she’s really good, so they’re good songs. So I’m really lucky in that sense.”

After his romance with Taylor ended in 2013, Styles told Us Weekly he totally expected to be the subject of one of her hits, but he wouldn’t have changed a thing because he liked her at the time.

“I can’t say I’d have dated someone less famous to avoid it,” Harry told Us.

“I think it’s people, you like people for who they are, so I couldn’t say I want to date someone less famous because of the hassle. You like who you like.”

Of course, things weren’t always hunky dory between Taylor and the One Direction hunk. Swift opened for the Grammy Awards shortly after her 2013 split from Styles, and her performance of her song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” was seen as a jab against the British heartthrob.

Swift famously ad-libbed a mock British accent during a spoken word interlude which some thought was directed at Harry. Midway through the song, Swift sarcastically said: “So he calls me up and he’s like, ‘I still love you,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m busy opening up the Grammys!’ And we’re never getting back together, like, ever!”

Take a look at the video below for more on Harry Styles’ brief romance with Taylor Swift.

