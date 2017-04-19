Donald Trump’s Impeachment Is Inevitable According To Professor Who Predicted His Victory

Donald Trump’s impeachment is now inevitable, according to a professor who successfully predicted his victory last year. American University history professor Allan Lichtman who, despite polls to the contrary, predicted that Donald Trump would beat Hillary Clinton last year, now claims that Trump’s vulnerabilities mean impeachment is inevitable.

According to the Daily Mail, Allan Lichtman’s latest prediction is that Donald Trump is heading towards impeachment, just three months following his inauguration. Lichtman reportedly based his theory on the only other two prior impeachments of a president, Bill Clinton, and Andrew Johnson, whilst Richard Nixon resigned before impeachment proceedings could begin. Lichtman says his new book, The Case for Impeachment, looks at the parallels between President Trump and Clinton and Johnson’s impeachment.

"Professor — Congrats — good call," Trump wrote the man who predicted his win. Now he's predicting impeachment. https://t.co/KL8zi5V96m pic.twitter.com/z23AkYGez1 — POLITICO (@politico) April 16, 2017

In writing the book, Lichtman looked at “a study of the process of impeachment; a study of Trump’s vulnerabilities, particularly those that have arisen over the course of his business career; and a look at the early weeks of his tenure in the White House.”

Lichtman claims there are prominent parallels between Trump and Nixon, who as aforementioned, resigned before he could be impeached, saying “Trump is very thin-skinned and considers the media to be his enemy. He believes in being on the attack at all times and in the important of getting even with people.”

When it comes to what Trump could be impeached for, according to Bustle, the president reportedly has a number of vulnerabilities. Lichtman suggested that Trump’s main area of weakness are his links to Russia and the controversy surrounding Russian involvement in last year’s presidential election. In order to prevent further vulnerability from Russia, Lichtman claims that Trump needs to cut ties with Carter Page, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Jeff Sessions, and General Flynn, and others who are accused of colluding with the Russian government.

Russia is by no means Trump’s only vulnerability, however. Lichtman claims that Trump could still get in trouble for a conflict of interest between his job and business interests. This is especially problematic because of Ivanka Trump and other members of the Trump family’s presence in the White House.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

New Book Claims Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Campaign Was Plagued By Bickering

Former Presidents Bill Clinton And George H. W. Bush Hang Out In Houston And Share Socks

Mitt Romney’s ‘Binders Full Of Women’ Are Real And They’ve Finally Been Unearthed

Of course, impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump would have to be brought by Congress and considering Congress is currently controlled by Trump’s own party, the Republicans, it seems unlikely that they’d be keen to push their own president out of the door.

However, as Lichtman pointed out, there’s many Congressional Republicans who would love to see Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence in the White House, which is exactly what would happen if Trump was successfully impeached by Congress and removed from office by the Senate.

Lichtman claims that removing Trump would allow Mike Pence to ascend to the presidency, whilst choosing his own vice president. That vice president could be current House Speaker Paul Ryan, who previously ran for the position alongside Mitt Romney in 2012. Lichtman believes the prospect of becoming vice president could be enough to convince Ryan to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump, who he has had a somewhat patchy relationship with in the past.

That being said, if Republicans decided against bringing impeachment against their own president, there’s also the possibility that Democrats will regain control of Congress in 2018, where many in the party of Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton would be keen to push the president out of the door.

Hillary Clinton doesn't rule out another run for office https://t.co/4uDsZZHwHx pic.twitter.com/ROa4uMmocn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 9, 2017

Only time will tell whether or not Allan Lichtman’s claims that Donald Trump will be impeached are true.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images]