Christina Aguilera’s team appeared to hint at her return to The Voice amid swirling rumors long time coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton may be ready to leave the show – or at least sit out a season.

Rumors began to swirl about Aguilera’s possible return to The Voice this week after Christina’s dancer Monique Slaughter took to Instagram to post a short clip of herself with two other dancers known to perform with Christina in the past, Sara Mitchell and Vincent Noiseux.

“I [heart] these faces @iamsarahmitchell @vincentnoiseux,” Monique captioned the clip on her social media page on April 18, before then adding the hashtag “#thevoice,” which got some Aguilera fans speculating that Christina may be about to make her triumphant return to the NBC show and that the dancers could have been rehearsing for a performance with the star.

“#TheVoice?? Xtina will appear??? Performance??” one fan asked of Aguilera potentially returning to the show in the comments section, while another wrote, “Xtina squad!! Love yall!”

Christina fans then continued to speculate about Aguilera possibly returning to The Voice, as @JaviiFighter tweeted alongside a screen shot of the upload, “The tea: Is [Christina] performing on #TheVoice?”

Another fan then claimed that a deleted tweet suggested Aguilera may be gearing up for a performance on The Voice Season 12 finale where Xtina could potentially debut new music, though that is yet to be confirmed by the star or NBC.

But while Christina’s possible return to The Voice for a performance is pure speculation right now, rumors have been swirling for a while that Aguilera may be gearing up to return as a coach for Season 13 after sitting out Seasons 11 and 12 amid reports suggesting long time coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s days on The Voice could be numbered.

Though Aguilera hasn’t spoken out, the recent Instagram tease from Christina’s dancers could suggest the star may appear in the coming episodes for a performance where it’s possible NBC could also announce Xtina’s return as a coach for Season 13.

Latin Times reported back in January that Christina was looking to return to The Voice after two seasons away from Adam and Blake, claiming that a source close to production revealed earlier this year that Aguilera “is really interested in returning to the show.”

Rumors also swirled earlier this year that Christina could join Miley for an all-female coaching line-up when The Voice returns to NBC for Season 13 in the second half of 2017, as reports claimed Aguilera and Cyrus could be joined by Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion, though NBC have not yet commented on the speculation.

Christina has also notably been teasing new music in recent weeks, even posting a photo of herself in the studio while telling fans in the caption that she was putting the “finishing touches to my heart,” which could suggest a return to The Voice in 2017 would be perfect timing to promote her new music.

But while Christina has stayed tight-lipped about potentially heading back to The Voice as a coach or performer, the latest round of rumors claiming she could be returning to the NBC singing show come shortly after sources claimed that there could be three empty chairs waiting to be filled for Season 13.

While Miley Cyrus is so far the only coach confirmed for the upcoming cycle of The Voice set to debut this Fall, it was recently reported that Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine may all allegedly be ready to quit the show – at least for one season.

The Voice coaching shakeup was reported by Radar Online, who claimed that Gwen supposedly does not want to return with Miley on the coaching panel later this year and claimed that producers are worried that if Stefani does decide to leave the show, both Adam and Blake could follow her out the door which would leave a space for Christina’s rumored return to The Voice.

The claims came shortly after TMZ also reported that Adam may be looking to cut down his time on The Voice prior amid the rumors Aguilera may be looking to return, as the site alleged that Levine had told producers that he only wants to do one season of the show a year going forward.

Would you watch The Voice Season 13 without Blake Shelton and Adam Levine but with Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera?

