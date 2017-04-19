‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Spoilers: What To Expect From The New Season In 2017

The House of Cards Season 4 finale was undeniably the Netflix political drama’s most explosive yet. The upcoming fifth season will pick up following the events of that fourth season finale, with Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his wife and vice presidential candidate Claire (Robin Wright) facing a tough election fight, all whilst dealing with the repercussions of the hostage situation that unfolded at the end of the fourth season, which it turns out Frank and Claire orchestrated. So what should we expect from House of Cards Season 5?

This article contains potential spoilers for House of Cards Season 5.

Breaking the Fourth Wall

Whilst Claire Underwood has been a prominent character throughout the show’s four seasons, the main focus of House of Cards has remained her husband, Frank. However, at the end of the show’s fourth season, Claire broke the fourth wall for the first time by looking into the camera with Frank.

So what does that mean for the future of the show?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, viewers can expect Claire to take a leading role in the upcoming season, alongside her husband. In fact, some theories suggest that when Claire claims the vice presidency, she’ll kill her husband and take the presidency for herself, which would be a major shake-up for the show, which has featured Kevin Spacey as its lead protagonist since 2013.

Either way, we can expect Claire to focus more heavily on her own political career and in order to do that, she’ll break off her relationship with Tom yates (Paul Spark).

‘House of Cards’ Season 5 Spoilers: Claire May Get Rid Of Frank For Presidency; Multiple… https://t.co/atgu0njans pic.twitter.com/DK4rtpGB2c — MOBIPICKER.COM (@MOBIpicker) April 6, 2017

Will Claire kill Frank?

Exactly whether or not Claire will kill her husband in Netflix’s House of Cards remains to be seen. However, according to the Daily Star, in the BBC series which the show is based on, Frank was assassinated by his wife, so it’s not unreasonable to imagine the same would happen in the Netflix series.

In fact, Michael Kelly, who plays Frank’s aide Doug Stamper in the hit political drama, told fans to expect some “radical changes” in the show’s fifth season. Could one of those radical changes be the downfall of Frank and Claire’s ascension to the presidency?

The Arrival of New Faces

Alongside Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, House of Cards has garnered acclaim for its casting. According to the Independent, that cast will be joined by a couple of new additions in 2017, including Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott. Emmy award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson’s previous credits include Six Feet Under and Shutter Island, alongside television appearances in NBC comedy Parks and Recreation. Meanwhile, Campbell Scott is perhaps best known for his roles in Damages and The Amazing Spider-Man.

It remains unclear what roles Clarkson and Scott will play in the upcoming season and whether or not their presence will spell trouble for Frank and Claire. It’s unlikely that we’ll find out until the new season hits Netflix next month either.

What’s more, the pair could be joined by one other big-name casting addition in Season 5 too. Reports suggest that Alien and Avatar actress Sigourney Weaver, who starred in her own political drama Political Animals in 2012, will make an appearance in the upcoming season. Weaver will reportedly play the former governor of Texas and Will Conway’s (Joel Kinnaman) running mate in the show’s forthcoming presidential election.

House of Cards’ entire fifth season will premiere on Netflix on May 30, with Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who both joined the show in the third season, set to take over as showrunners following Beau Willimon’s departure at the end of Season 4.

[Featured Image by Netflix]