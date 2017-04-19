‘Yuri On Ice’ Season 2 Release Date Set For October? Yuri And Viktor Will Compete For The Gold

It looks like we finally have an idea when Yuri on Ice Season 2’s release date is going to be. Immediately after the first season of the figure skating anime ended, fans were already clamoring for the second season. But the studio kept its plans under wraps.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Release Date Leaked?

Now, details about the comeback of Yuri on Ice have surfaced. According to Konbini, a member of the anime’s creative team has revealed that Season 2 is being planned for release in October this year.

That’s some good news, considering that the first season premiered also in October last year. However, fans should not rejoice just yet – many complications may arise from this point until then, which could lead to Yuri on Ice Season 2’s delay.

Furthermore, writer Mitsurou Kubo previously stated in January that she was yet to talk to the director regarding a sequel, which means that development was yet to start at that time. Even if production has started right now, an October 2017 premiere for Yuri on Ice Season 2 may prove to be a challenge for the writer and the whole studio, Inquisitr previously reported.

Nevertheless, if the everyone onboard wants to release Yuri on Ice Season 2 this year, they will find a way to do so. Kubo-sensei did admit that she already has a lot of ideas for next season, so it will be up to the creative team to bring the continuation to Yuri and Viktor’s story to life.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Spoilers

So, now fans are asking: what’s going to happen in Season 2? Although both the story and the characters’ relationships have reached their climax, there are still lots of areas that the next season could explore.

Storywise, Yuri can showcase his skills again in the Grand Prix Final. The first season ended with a silver medal around his neck. We would have wanted a gold medal, but maybe gold is the goal for Yuri on Season 2, but this time with Viktor.

Yuuri and his silver medal and the fact that he is not retiring and they will skate against each other! <333#YuriOnIce #Epi12 pic.twitter.com/zX8T5QwHLk — Love to love (@xShippingqueen) December 21, 2016

There are other international competitions as well that the duo may yet conquer. It will be interesting to see how the duo will react to a different set of challenges as a pair of skaters.

Relationships-wise, fans will surely love to witness Yuri and Viktor’s wedding. Viewers have tirelessly followed the story of how they wound up together, so it’s only natural to want to see it through the end. Now that they will be skating together, what kind of problems will arise between them?

The other characters have a lot of story to tell as well. Yuri Plisetsky, the one who bagged the gold medal, is a great character that we would still love to see next season. Although he won by a fraction of a point, he still bested the protagonist. So technically, Yuri still has to beat Yurio.

Get Your Yuri On Ice Fix On April 29

Meanwhile, a Yuri!!! On Stage Event is happening on April 29. Crunchyroll reports that a visual for the event has been recently released featuring the Yuri on Ice cast in formal wear at Chiba’s Maihama Ampitheater.

A sneak peek of Yuri Plistetsky’s exhibition that will be included in Yuri on Ice’s sixth Blu-Ray disc was also revealed. Called “Welcome to the Madness,” the video shows Yurio performing a rather strong number with an aggressive look.

The sixth and final Blu-Ray disc of Yuri on Ice Season 1 will be released on May 26. The package will include the show’s soundtrack from the “Oh! Suketora!!! Yuri!!! On Ice Original Skate Song Collection.”

As the award-winning first season of the anime was highly praised, expectations for Yuri on Ice Season 2 are high. Let’s hope that the team will deliver the same quality of animation and storytelling, or better, when the next comes about.

[Featured Image by Yuri on Ice/Twitter]