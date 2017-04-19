North Korea Drops Nuclear Bomb On US City In Propaganda Video Of WW3 Simulation

North Korea’s state television aired chilling footage of the United States being hit by a nuclear bomb in a World War 3 simulation. Massive missiles landed on a U.S. city, yielding an ear-splitting blast as flames engulfed America. The perfectly timed choral music performance ended with the crowd roaring, overwhelmed with emotion as a giant fiery mushroom cloud washes over the United States.

The footage is unnerving considering North Korea’s vice-foreign minister told BBC News that Pyongyang would continue to test missiles and would launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike if the country thought the U.S. was planning an attack.

#NorthKorea wipes out #US with nuclear strike in chilling simulation video during Day of the Sun festival https://t.co/M0uBBP2Txz pic.twitter.com/05CCvSc1g4 — KoreanPeninsulaNews (@KoreanWarNews) April 19, 2017

The horrific footage displayed missiles shooting over the Pacific and exploding in a giant ball of fire in the U.S. It ends with a burning U.S. Stars and Stripes flag that is superimposed over rows of white crosses in a cemetery, according to Reuters.

The disturbing musical debuted an entire song about missile launches, the South Korean newswire Yonhap reported. The musical was performed by a uniformed choir and orchestra, in a large theater hall. The performance took place in the capital, Pyongyang.

“It flies as quickly as a flash of lightning to challenge imperialism.”

The performance was attended by the elder Kim’s grandson and current dictator, Kim Jong-un. The musical show marked the birth anniversary of founding father, Kim Il-sung.

The state-run news agency, KCNA, reported on the ending of the elaborate performance.

“… All the performers and participants in the military parade broke into enthusiastic cheers of ‘hurrah!'”

The propaganda video was released as tensions continued to rise between Kim Jong-un’s isolated country and the United States.

State television footage showed leader Kim Jong-un smiling joyfully and waving to North Koreans as the KCNA narrated the event.

“The Dear Supreme Leader waved back to them and congratulated the artistes on their successful performance.”

The U.S. will not stop in its pursuit of ensuring the Korean Peninsula is free of nuclear weapons. Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday while visiting Japan, as per Time Magazine.

Vice President Mike Pence On North Korean And U.S. Tensions

Mike Pence met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other leaders after the Trump administration signaled a more prominent U.S. stance toward North Korea’s recent missile tests and threats.

According to Time, Trump sent a stark warning to North Korean that their beloved leader, Kim Jong-un, has “gotta behave.”

“We will not rest and will not relent until we obtain the objective of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.”

Mike Pence struck a stern tone after arriving at a U.S. naval base from South Korea.

“We appreciate the challenging times in which the people of Japan live with increasing provocations from across the Sea of Japan. We are with you 100 percent.”

Pence told reporters that President Donald Trump was confident that economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea will compel the country to cooperate.

“It is our belief by bringing together the family of nations with the diplomatic and economic pressure we have a chance of achieving a freeze on the Korean Peninsula.”

North Korea has threatened “all-out war” and earlier this week conducted a failed missile launch, according to Time.

North Korea has defied the United Nations sanctions by conducting several missile and nuclear tests. They’ve also claimed they have developed a missile that is capable of striking the U.S. mainland. Tensions between the two nations intensified during a military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday when the regime displayed what appeared to be new ICBMs.

One day later, North Korea’s conducted a missile test that failed a few seconds after launch.

Stephen McDonell of BBC News, who is in Beijing, said the Chinese government is growing increasingly frustrated with North Korea.

