Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Look Like Meghan Markle, Aims To Be Friends With Prince Harry’s Girlfriend?

Looks like Kim Kardashian wants to step up the social ladder as she pushes for a friendship with Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, reports claim. The reality star and mother of two has been rumored to be taking necessary steps to achieve a look suitable for a royal friendship.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly wants to make drastic changes on her looks in order to impress and hopefully strike up a friendship with the Suits actress, Mirror reports. Apparently, the mother of two spent a fortune to achieve a more classy look. The reality star has been rumored to shell out almost half a million dollars in new clothes and makeup for her to look more like Meghan Markle.

Rumors claim that the Dash boutique founder has been “obsessed” with Prince Harry’s girlfriend and wants to incorporate her sophisticated image into her own look. Kim Kardashian also hired a new “secret stylist” to achieve her desired “Megan-ish” look, reports claim.

“Kim’s hired a new secret stylist to help her look more ‘Megan-ish’, as she calls it. She’s already spent £400,000-worth of new outfits and make-up, as well as getting a Meghan-inspired hairstyle. She wants to inject some of Meghan’s class into her style.”

Kanye West’s wife also wants to follow Meghan Markle’s humanitarian advocacies, reports claim. Apparently, Kim Kardashian hopes to impress the prince’s girlfriend by getting herself involved in charity work. Rumors claim that the reality star wants to use her alleged charity venture to reach out to the actress and hopefully have her attend the event.

“Kim’s also working on a charity venture to help a children’s hospital in LA. She’s reached out to Meghan in the hope that she’ll attend.”

It can be recalled that Meghan Markle has been very active with charity and activism. In fact, the Anti-Social actress is a global ambassador for World Vision Canada and a strong supporter of the Clean Water Campaign. Meghan Markle also worked with the UN on promoting female empowerment and equality. She has also been a counselor for an international charity, One Young World.

Despite Kim Kardashian’s alleged effort to reach out and make friends with Meghan Markle, it was reported that the actress has no interest in getting involved with any of the Kardashians. Apparently, getting involved in the controversial family might affect her chances to be part of the royal family, reports claim.

“Her goal now is to climb up the social ladder to gain the approval of the Royal family, so that her engagement to Harry can be improved.”

Meghan Markle has been rumored to be “realigning her public figure” in preparation for her highly-anticipated engagement with Prince Harry. Recently, the actress has abruptly ditched her role as Reitmans brand ambassador. Meghan Markle has been an endorser of the brand and even modeled a range of sexy and skin-tight clothing.

She also designed two collections for the company, both of which are now being discontinued. Apparently, all images of the actress have been removed from the Reitmans’ website and replaced with a banner which reads: “This collection is no longer available.”

The actress also made a bold move of shutting down her lifestyle blog, The Tig. The site was created in 2014 and served as a platform for Meghan Markle to share her interests and the things that inspire her including food and travel. Rumors claim that she came up with the decision because the theme of the blog “does not fit the image she might want to project as a future member of the royal family.”

There were also claims that the actress might be leaving her role of Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits. Apparently, her character’s raunchy scenes may not sit well with the royal family, reports suggest. However, none of these rumors have been confirmed by Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s rumored plans to make friends with the actress have been vehemently denied by her representatives, calling it “absurd” and completely “false.”

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has been rumored to reach out and make friends with the royal family. In 2012, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly sent items from her Kardashian Kollection to Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, and allegedly asked her out for tea. However, both offers were reportedly denied.

