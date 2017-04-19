Did Jill Duggar Dillard Just Reveal The Baby Name She And Derick Have Chosen For Their Second Son?

Jill Duggar Dillard possibly just dropped a major baby name hint!

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are preparing for the arrival of their second child, and fans of the Counting On stars are looking forward to finding out what name they will choose for the baby boy. The Duggars usually like to keep everyone in suspense when it comes to baby names, and Jill and Derick probably won’t announce their baby’s actual moniker until he’s born. However, Jill did recently reveal that her bun in the oven currently answers to the name “Samuelito.”

“Little ‘Samuelito’ (as the locals call him) sometimes wakes mommy up at night now with his active kicking,” Jill Duggar writes in a blog post on the Dillard Family website.

People speculates that this may be a hint that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are planning on naming their baby boy Samuel. But if this is the baby name that Jill and Derick have chosen, does it fit a specific theme?

Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, started the family trend of sticking to a theme for all of their children’s names. They chose monikers that start with the letter “J” for each of their 19 kids. Their oldest son, Josh Duggar, kept the letter theme tradition alive by giving his four kids names that begin with the letter “M.”

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben, have decided to ditch the letter theme. Instead, they’ve opted to name their children after their favorite Christian heroes. The couple’s first child, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, is named after 19th-century Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon and missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot. The couple’s second son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, is named after Bible commentator Matthew Henry and evangelical Christian abolitionist William Wilberforce.

Before the birth of her first son, Jill Duggar told TODAY that she and Derick Dillard also had no plans to adopt the letter theme.

“We are not going to do the letter theme,” Jill said. “We may pick another theme… We’re talking about family names and Bible names.”

The couple chose the name Israel David Dillard for Baby Dilly No. 1, so it will become evident that Jill and Derick have settled on a Biblical theme if they name their second child after the prophet Samuel. A forum user on the Free Jinger website has also pointed out that Jill and Derick could give the letter theme their own unique twist while also using the Bible as a baby name book.

“Perhaps their ‘theme’ will be names with the element ‘el’ in them. Israel, Samuel, Daniel, Ariel, Emmanuel, Ezekiel, etc.”

There’s also the possibility that “Samuelito” is just a nickname for Jill and Derick’s unborn son and may be completely unrelated to the names that the couple is actually considering. If this is the case, it wouldn’t be the first time that a Duggar child has borne a temporary name: Before Spurgeon was born, Jessa and Ben referred to him as “Quincy.” They came up with the nickname after Ben joked about choosing a “Q” theme for their children’s monikers.

There’s been some speculation that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard may decide to name all of their children after locations that they’ve visited that have significance to them. As CafeMom points out, Israel is where Derick bought Jill’s engagement ring, and both he and his wife have visited the country.

Fans will likely have to wait until Jill Duggar gives birth in June to find out if she and Derick are going to do theme names. The couple is currently still in Central America doing mission work, but they plan on returning to Arkansas before their baby boy arrives.

“We look forward to returning home soon to prepare for the birth (before we can’t fly anymore!),” Jill writes.

Do you think Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard should name their second son Samuel? Be sure to share your baby name ideas for the couple in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dillard Family/Facebook]