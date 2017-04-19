World War 3: Mystic Who Predicted Trump Victory Now Gives Exact Date For WW3, Claims Trump Will Start The War

People across the world are contemplating the possibility of World War 3 amid growing tensions in Syria and the deteriorating ties between Russia and U.S. To make matters worse, a mystic who had accurately predicted President Trump’s victory has now revealed the exact start date of WW3 based on his studies of Bible, prophecies, and his visions. He has also speculated that the war will involve nuclear weapons.

Clairvoyant Horacio Villegas is a self-proclaimed “supernatural being” and messenger of God. On any other day, such claims would have been rubbished without any considerations, but given the circumstances and past predictions by Villegas, his prophecy should come as a warning bell for people across the world.

The mystic had in the past accurately predicted Trump’s victory 15 months before the elections. He claims that he had prophesized Trump victory in August of 2015 when chances of Trump’s victory looked very slim. In his predictions, Villegas also claims that Trump is the “illuminate King” who will start World War 3.

Surprisingly, he had also projected that the leader (Trump) would attack Syria, which he did following the alleged chemical attacks on the civilian population by Assad. He recently spoke to the Daily Star and predicted the date on which World War 3 would begin.

According to his statement, “The main message that people need to know in order be prepared is that between May 13th and October 13, 2017, this war will occur and be over with much devastation, shock, and death.”

Mr. Villegasa also claimed that the world would be first tricked by a “false flag” between April 13 and May 13. It is frightening on several levels as this prediction might have already been proved correct; now several new reports are claiming that the Syrian gas attack was an act by deep state actors to get the U.S. involved in Syria. This theory is not yet verified but is definitely worth consideration.

The mystic claims that he had a dream where he saw fire falling from sky and people trying to hide from destruction. He believes these were symbols of nuclear war and missiles falling on cities across the world. He also believes that God has kept him single and without family to spread God’s message to the people.

The predicted start date for the World War 3 has a reason behind it, according to the mystic. He said that May 13 is the centenary of the visitation of Our Lady of Fatima – the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. On this day, Our Lady had warned people in a village in Portugal that if Russia did not convert to the faith, God would use Russia to wreak havoc on the world.

Horacio also believes that North Korea will be the next country targeted by the U.S., resulting in the involvement of China in the conflict. It will result in four nuclear-armed countries and several other stakeholders in a situation with a severe conflict of interests.

Clairvoyant Horacio Villegas claims that his reasoning and predictions are backed by other prophets. Villegas claims that prophecies by Nostradamus support his predictions.

Nostradamus had said, “Mabus will soon die, and then will come, a horrible undoing of people and animals, at once one will see vengeance, one hundred powers, thirst, famine, when the comet will pass.”

Horacia claims that “Mabus” is the president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad. He predicts that Assad will soon be killed and all hell would break loose with the beginning of World War 3.

Meanwhile, Russian bombers were spotted in international airspace near the coast of Alaska. Even though the intercept was categorized as safe and professional, American jets escorted the Russian F-22 Raptors for about 12 minutes. There had been no such incidents since July 4, 2015.

[Feature Image by Razvan Ionut Dragomirescu/Shutterstock]