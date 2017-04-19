Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th Birthday Celebration At Disneyland Includes Scott Disick

To celebrate her 38th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian headed to “the happiest place on Earth.” Her trip to the land of the mouse on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, had no shortage of guests. In attendance were her three kids, and niece North West. And continuing to show the world that you can co-parent with an ex, even if your separation is as high profile as they come, Scott Disick was also there, helping Kourtney show their kids a great time.

Scott and Kourtney’s Rocky Relationship

Scott and Kourtney have been in an on again, off again relationship since they first got together ten years ago in 2007. When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired, their relationship was one of the primary subplots. Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, was suspicious that Scott’s casual past would end up hurting her, but Kourtney was adamant that he was a good person.

In 2009, the pair welcomed their first child, Mason. Mason reunited the couple after they had split again over rumors that he was cheating on her.

2010 saw them break up again after Scott became violent. Kourtney told him that she didn’t want him around Mason if he wasn’t going to be a proper role model. That prompted a bit of a change in Scott’s behavior.

Penelope was born in 2012, the year after Kourtney turned down Scott’s marriage proposal. In that shocking turn of events, she told him that she was happy with their relationship and she wasn’t ready for marriage just yet. 2012 also saw Scott become full-fledged British royalty after he purchased a title on the internet. He was knighted as a Count and became Lord Scott Disick.

Their third child, Reign, was born at the end of 2014, just before Scott checked himself into rehab. After a week-long stint, he ended up checking himself out. Kourtney broke up with him in mid-2015 after she saw pictures of him with another woman on board a yacht.

Recently, the pair have been spotted out together again, spending time with their kids as mom and dad. Whether this signals that Kourtney and Scott are back together again, or that the couple are doing co-parenting right, remains to be seen.

Fan Reaction

You can’t go somewhere as public as Disneyworld without people noticing, especially when you’re as famous as one of the Kardashians. Numerous fans took notice of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and took the opportunity to snap photos and share them to social media.

Twitter lit up with photos and tweets about the star’s birthday visit.

“Just saw Scott, Kourtney, and their kids at Disneyland,” one Twitter user posted in the afternoon.

A half hour later, another fan saw them, posting their own tweet that read, “Just saw Scott, Kourtney, and their kids at Disneyland. Hope Penelope has a great day.”

There were no shortage of people posting about seeing the family at Disneyland.

The Rest of the Kardashians Chime In

Kourtney got plenty of well wishes from the rest of her family. Kris shared a collage of old photographs on Instagram as she wished her eldest child a Happy Birthday. Kris went on to tell Kourtney that she was an inspiration.

“You bring happiness love and light and are such an inspiration to me, and everyone around you. You are such an incredible mother, sister, friend, and daughter and I love you more than words can ever say…. you are beautiful inside and out my sweet girl, have an amazing day, mommy xoxo #love #family #grateful #happybirthdaykourtney.”

Kim also sent a public tweet to her older sister, telling her, “Happy Birthday to the one and only @kourtneykardash My best friend, the best mom and the best sister in the world!” She also posted a short video.

Khloe posted an Instagram video to the Milly of her Vanilli, featuring a mixture of older home videos and some candid moments.