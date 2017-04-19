‘Krypton’ Trailer Finally Debuts: What Will The Superman Prequel Look Like? [Video]

Krypton has long been a gleam in Syfy’s eye, though it might have seemed like a forgotten concept to the rest of us, considering nothing has been heard of the Superman prequel series since the initial announcement. In fact, it may very well have been set aside, but the resurgence of comic book adaptations in both film and television has probably saved Krypton from oblivion. Now, as Syfy drops the first trailer for the Superman prequel, it may be time to take a deeper look at the story the new DC Comics inspired series hopes to tell.

After a Long Wait, the First Krypton Trailer is Here

The big question surrounding the Superman prequel is what will the new series look like and Empire shares this exciting new trailer for the Syfy series in an effort to answer that question.

As might seem obvious by the new trailer, Krypton was inspired by the opening sequences of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, drawing from the story of Krypton’s destruction. Using that cautionary tale, creator David S. Goyer reverse engineered the story of Krypton to devise a story focusing on the House of El and their role in the eventual destruction of the planet.

Krypton follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the grandfather of Kal-El (Superman, for those unaware), as he attempts to redeem the honor of his family name and seeks to save his planet from descending into the chaos that he sees spreading throughout society.

“Krypton is one of the most iconic stories in the comic book universe,” says Bill McGoldrick, Executive Vice President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

“In the talented hands of David S. Goyer and the DC Entertainment/Warner Horizon Television team, this exciting Syfy project will take viewers back to Superman’s home to show how the timeless legend began.”

Krypton Probably Won’t Be Crossing Over with Supergirl or Gotham

While Krypton will be a distant cousin to the CW’s Supergirl and belongs to the same DC universe as Gotham, Nerdist reports that the Superman prequel will be a different beast altogether. In fact, if it could be compared to anything, the Krypton trailer echoes visions of Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie and, of course, the more recent Man of Steel.

While the setting and special effects are key to creating an exciting story, Krypton also has a built-in storyline to draw from, using the Superman comic books as source material. The Krypton trailer mentions a “revolution against tyranny” and, while the DC Comics source material has explored several wars on Krypton, the reference may be to a very specific war.

This war was brought about by the practice of using clones for spare parts. The practice, which raises a host of moral and practical dilemmas, enabled Kryptonians to live virtually forever and to stay young. It seemed like the perfect path to immortality, at least until the clones resisted the slavery into which they had been born. Eventually, the clones formed an army of their own, inciting a clone war on Krypton with the House of El at the center of the conflict.

Oddly, Supergirl never mentions that in her harsh criticism of Mon-El and his own planet of Daxam.

There’s much to be gleaned from the Krypton trailer, not least of which is the passionate, forbidden romance between Seg-El and Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell). While the union of Lyta and Seg-El may be frowned upon due to the divisive line between Krypton’s scientific and military subcultures, the couple will need to keep their love affair private for a more practical reason. The intermingling between members of opposing castes is illegal on Krypton and strictly enforced.

Krypton is sounding less and less like the Utopian society many of us have come to believe through previous Superman adaptations. To sum up, the planet bred clones into slavery for the purposes of organ harvesting, has spent much of its existence at war, and strictly regulates interpersonal relationships.

Syfy has the makings for an exciting, if dark, Superman prequel.

At this time, there’s no specified premiere date for Krypton.

