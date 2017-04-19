While many Dr. Who fans are asking who Kris Marshall is, fans of Death In Paradise are sad to see him go from the series when he was just getting his rhythm on the Caribbean murder mystery drama. Some camps say that Kris Marshall is likely the new Dr. Who, while other rumors say he has already started shooting the coveted role.

Death in Paradise is a series that airs first on BBC in the U.K., then PBS in the United States. It is also one of the British series that are popular on Netflix, along with Midsomer Murders and Doc Martin, says the Inquisitr. And like Midsomer Murders, there has been changes in the core cast that has caused a shake-up in the series following. Death in Paradise started with Ben Miller (who also played a role on the first season of Doc Martin, coincidentally) in the role of chief detective, and played a comic role as the straight man, but when Kris Marshall took over as the lead detective, he played it in a more physical and goofier way that in time was endearing.

Up until February, Kris Marshall was still playing the role of DI Humphrey Goodman on the popular show Death In Paradise, and fans were devastated when they realized that Humphrey aka Kris Marshall was leaving the show, as his character had finally decided to leave St. Marie and return to England, says the Daily Mail.

Twitter erupted as shocked fans expressed their disappointment. At the time, Kris Marshall told fans he had left the series that is filmed on Guadalupe for “family reasons.” Taking over for Marshall as the new DI is actor Ardal O’Hanlon, playing Detective Inspector Mooney to end Season 6. Death In Paradise was just renewed for a seventh season. Though fans are willing to give O’Hanlon a shot, they expressed sadness that Marshall has left.

“Actually can’t believe @HumphreyGoodman is gone, my hearts broken… excited to see DI Mooney tho.”

Other fans just wanted to say thank you to Kris Marshall for bringing Humphrey Goodman to life.

“Cracking #deathinparadise episode. Thanks#KrisMarshall you’ve been great. Welcome #ArdalOHanlon Looking forward to this week.”

Death in Paradise has become known for switching around lead characters mid season, as the first detective, played by Ben Miller, was literally killed in the first episode of the third season, making way for Kris Marshall’s character to take his place.

Another untimely murder for Humphrey Goodman to investigate. 'Death In Paradise – Series 6' available tomorrow on DVD in-store and online. A post shared by Sanity (@sanityau) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

The Telegraph said that many Dr. Who fans can’t see Kris Marshall in the lead role as the doctor, as he is famous for roles where he plays dopey/goofy characters like Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise and Colin Frissel in Love Actually. But sources say that it’s too late to make statements to the fact that Kris Marshall should not be cast as Dr. Who, because he has already started shooting.

“Kris Marshall has already joined the cast and will regenerate at the end of this series, not in the Christmas special. They won’t risk a woman Doctor. They want a David Tennant type.”

As with all quirky casting decisions, there are some people who think that Marshall will bring something new to the role as Dr. Who, but they are still sad to see Peter Capaldi go.

But alas, some diehard Dr. Who fans are just happy to see a redhead in the role (though Marshall would likely best be described as strawberry blonde on this side of the pond).

In the U.K., bookies had been taking bets on who would be the next Dr. Who, with Kris Marshall having the best odds.

Do you think Kris Marshall will make a good Dr. Who?

