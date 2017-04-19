‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Accused Of Assaulting Fiancé Matt Baier

Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood is no stranger to fisticuffs and a blow out temper, in fact the reality TV star was arrested in 2010 for domestic violence charges against ex and father of her 8-year-old daughter, Leah. She spent 24 in jail and was released on a $5,000 bond.

On the heels of reports that the engaged couple spent their Easter away from one another, with Amber Portwood taking refuge in Michigan with fellow Teen Mom OG cast members Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, come allegations that Amber hasn’t strayed too far from her old habits.

Last week, an anonymous Twitter user broke a story that she had been having a relationship with Matt. The user posted photos of a supposed text conversation, but never shared the name of the user, leading some to believe that the story was faked for attention.

Ty everyone for ur well wishes but it's not our wedding. It's for our good friends Wayne and Annette. A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

However, it appears several women have vendettas against Amber Portwood’s fiancé, for whatever reason, and are keen to post private photos and information to “expose” him.

The blogger, Smarty Jones of The Smarty and Hallie Show podcast claims to have exclusive intel on Matt Baier, and even says that Baier offered one of his mistresses $10,000 to stop talking about him. Baier, however, has not responded publicly, so it is difficult to tell if he is actually responding to these allegations or if Smarty Jones is spinning a web in order to gain traffic to her site.

Smarty Jones claims that “three of Matt’s side chicks” have come to the blog to tell their stories.

“So now 3 of your side chicks have come to us @mattbEPT. You’ve threatened them & they’re scared, but we’re not. #GettingDeep # TheyreTalking,” she wrote.

The blogger seems to be implying that Amber Portwood’s fiancé has threatened her, in a tweet, but currently there is no record of the conversation. It may be possible that Matt Baier deleted his tweet after she responded.

I didn't send you any nudes, so I don't have to watch what I say @mattbEPT ???????? If I'm gonna tell it then I gotta tell it ALLLLL #UsherVoice — Smarty Jones (@MissSmartyJones) April 17, 2017

Perhaps the most shocking, or perhaps not that shocking to long time fans of the show, is the claim that Amber Portwood has laid hands on her fiancé. Smarty Jones claims she has been sent pictures of him with a black eye and bleeding from various “side chicks,” though again, the sources are not revealed, so it is difficult to confirm where exactly these photos are coming from and their authenticity

Smarty Jones took to tweeting the photos in an effort to “expose” the pair.

While fans speculated that the blood on Matt’s face could be fake and an effort to implicate Amber Portwood after a nasty fight, Smarty Jones insists that there are several photos of abuse that have taken place over a 2 year period.

Yes I'm listening to music with headphones on in the car lol it's easier then telling the driver to put music on js I like what I like.. sending love???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:02pm PST

The blogger joked that Matt Baier has more side chicks than Maci Bookout’s ex, Ryan Edwards, has grey hair. She even took a stab at Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s chosen profession of flipping houses.

“Flipping houses? Amber is flipping couch cushions and Matt is flipping chicks,” she wrote.

Although Amber Portwood is no stranger to domestic violence or the strong arm of the law, the mother of one seems to have cleaned up her act since she served time in jail. She picked jail over rehab because she felt that rehab hadn’t worked for her in the past and she felt this was the best thing for her to do to be the best mother possible for her daughter.

The young mom told People recently that she struggles with anxiety, bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, but now she takes daily psychiatric medication that has helped her cope with her mental health struggles. After taking a long time to find the right fit, Amber Portwood says she finally “feels normal.”

