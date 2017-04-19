‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Sparks Fly For Billy And Phyllis, Victoria Has Regrets, And Sharon Has A Date

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday’s show tease that things will be steamy between Billy and Phyllis, but Victoria may not be entirely out of the picture. Sharon and Scott are toying with the idea of dating one another and news of Abby’s promotion at Newman Enterprises will spread. Viewers will see Neil and Devon moving forward on their new business and Young and Restless spoilers detail that Phyllis will shock Michael with some unexpected news.

The last that viewers saw, Billy went to give Phyllis her phone back and the sparks started to fly. The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Wednesday’s show will bring the aftermath with the two naked on her sofa. Phyllis and Billy will banter with one another and then talk about the complications in their lives, which sparks some tensions when the topic of Victoria arises.

Billy will quickly work to reassure Phyllis that he feels like himself with her, and he’ll admit that isn’t the case when he is with Victoria. Soon, the two will start making out again, and they’ll kiss once more before he heads off to Brash & Sassy. As Billy and Phyllis are heating up at her place, Young and Restless spoilers note that Victoria will open up to Nikki about the issues with both Reed and Billy. Victoria will admit that she wants a full reunion with her ex-husband and Nikki will encourage her to try to smooth things over with him.

Scott asked Sharon out on an official date and Soap Central indicates that they will head out for an evening together. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that they will first head to a movie theater, and Mariah and Kevin will be at the theater as well. They’ll be a bit stunned to see Scott and Sharon there, and the encounter will be a bit awkward from the sounds of things. Scott will reassure Kevin that what happened with Phyllis is not an ongoing situation and later, Mariah will notice Tessa slip into the theater by herself.

Jack will talk with Abby at Top of the Tower about her big promotion at Newman Enterprises and they’ll butt heads over Victor. Viewers will see Michael meeting with Neil and Devon regarding their new partnership and Young and Restless spoilers note that Devon and Neil will have to work to get on the same page about having equal ownership.

Neil will resist the idea of an equal partnership initially, due to the fact that Devon is fronting the bulk of the cash. However, Young and Restless spoilers reveal that he will soon come around and agree to the equal split. Devon will open up about how he likes dating someone who is honest and soon Abby will join them and they all exchange congratulations about their business developments.

Nikki and Jack will connect at the bar, where she is drinking a club soda, and Young and Restless spoilers share that he will try to get some scoop from her regarding Victor’s plans for retirement. Scott and Sharon will end up there as well, and Nikki will fill Jack in on the project regarding Victor’s memoir. She’ll introduce Jack to Scott and it sounds as if there is plenty more to come with this book project as Jack sees an opportunity to shake things up a bit.

Michael and Phyllis will connect at the bar as well and it will not take him long to notice that something seems different about her. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she will confess that she has reunited with Billy, and while he will have reservations about reigniting this flame, she will insist that they are both single and able to pursue a relationship. Michael will question whether Jack has truly moved on from his marriage to her, and this is when she’ll throw Michael for a loop by breaking the news about Jack and Gloria’s shocking relationship.

When Billy arrives at Brash & Sassy, Victoria will apologize and try to smooth things over with him. Of course, she won’t truly come clean about why she has been so snippy though. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he will accept her apology, but he will be rather chilly beyond that. As the two go their separate ways, they will do some heavy thinking and time will tell whether this pair is really over for good.

Mariah will voice some concerns to Kevin about the idea of Sharon and Scott dating, and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that she’ll soon overhear Tessa on the phone with someone. Tessa will be talking about how she’s snagged a gig working for the rich Newman family and once she hangs up from her call, she’ll tell Mariah about her new position as Nikki’s assistant. Mariah will introduce Tessa and Kevin, and the two friends will bend over backward to note that they truly are just friends.

Fans are quite suspicious about Tessa and there are many theories floating around about who she really might be. There is no doubt that there is more to her than meets the eye, but no concrete Young and Restless spoilers have emerged quite yet. Can Phyllis and Billy really make a go of a relationship this time, and could Sharon and Scott become a saucy item? The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that things will be juicy as these storylines move forward and there may be some buzzworthy twists and turns coming soon.

