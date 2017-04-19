Jinger Duggar Wears Pants Again: This Time Jeremy Vuolo Shows Them Off

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, just did something that proves that he totally approves of her decision to start wearing pants on a regular basis.

Jinger Duggar is one of America’s only reality show stars who can make headlines simply by putting on a pair of jeans, but it’s starting to look like there will soon come a day when Jinger wearing pants will be considered just as noteworthy as Kim Kardashian rocking a bodycon dress. In other words, Duggar fans are going to get used to seeing Jinger in jeans.

On Tuesday, Jeremy Vuolo shared a Facebook photo of his wife rocking a pair of black pants. Jeremy and Jinger were meeting with Tom Pennington, the pastor at the Countryside Bible Church in Southlake, Texas.

As Yahoo! Style reports, Duggar fans have had very strong reactions to Jinger’s decision to suddenly start wearing pants after spending more than two decades of her young life avoiding them. Jinger broke her family’s strict dress code during a recent visit to the Magnolia Market at the Silos, the popular Waco, Texas, tourist attraction owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. Jinger was photographed wearing a pair of pants in public for the first time, but her older sisters weren’t as daring. As you can see, Jessa and Jana stuck to the dresses and skirts that Counting On fans have become accustomed to seeing the Duggar girls wear.

Many fans are celebrating Jinger Duggar’s new style, but others are struggling with it. They believe Jinger’s pants are a sign that she’s becoming too worldly.

“I’m sad you’ve left the ways of Holiness that set you apart from the whole worlds view,” one of Jeremy Vuolo’s Facebook followers commented. “I wish you would go back, you and the family were a great inspiration to me to live in holiness.”

“Jeremy, please advise your wife to continue to dress womanly,” another commented.

However, it looks like Jinger is not interested in going back to the days when she had to share dresses and skirts with her sisters: She’s even been photographed wearing a pair of shorts.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jeremy Vuolo is likely responsible for Jinger Duggar’s decision to start wearing pants and shorts. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have taught their daughters that they must obey their father as long as they remain unmarried, so the Duggars have to follow Jim Bob’s dress code until they change their famous last name. When a Duggar girl is wed, Jim Bob’s authority over her is transferred to her husband. In other words, Jinger can wear pants now because her husband says she can.

Jeremy Vuolo has made it clear that he does not agree with the Duggar family’s belief that women should define themselves as female by only wearing skirts and dresses.

“It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse,” the pastor said during one of his sermons at the Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas.

During that same sermon, Jeremy Vuolo criticized legalistic Christians like Jinger’s parents who place too much emphasis on following specific rules about petty matters like clothing and food. He warned that such views can divide congregations and scare off potential new church members, and he even said that he’s heard of churches splitting apart “over matters of women wearing pants.”

Jeremy Vuolo’s church is small, and he’s likely interested in making it grow. His wife is a reality show star from a family who is known for their restrictive rules, but now Jinger isn’t just one of the faces of Counting On; she’s also representing her husband’s church. By sharing a photo of his wife wearing pants on Facebook, Jeremy is letting potential congregation members know that he is not a Duggar and does not expect members of his church to follow the code of conduct created by his wife’s parents. However, it sounds like Jeremy Vuolo won’t be letting his wife wear one of those Kim Kardashian bodycon dresses to church anytime soon.

“It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers,” Jeremy said.

So while Jinger Duggar may be allowed to wear pants now, she still doesn’t have complete control over her closet.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]