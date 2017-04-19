For the last couple of weeks, cornerback Richard Sherman has been the talk of many NFL trade rumors and it was only a matter of time until the Dallas Cowboys came up in the discussion. These two probably would not have gone anywhere near one another, but Sherman wants away from the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys have a decimated secondary. Now, experts believe they have come up with trade possibilities that could make for a happy partnership.

As reported by the NFL website, Richard Sherman has been the talk of many NFL trade rumors and it is quite possible that he has played his last down for the Seattle Seahawks. Now, insider Ian Rapoport has learned that Sherman will skip offseason workouts for his team.

Sports Illustrated made it known that Seahawks General Manager John Schneider is open to listening to trade offers for Sherman even though there is “no bad blood” in play. Some talk has happened around the NFL, but are the Cowboys a part of any of them?

It now certainly seems as if the Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams that could benefit the most from trading for Richard Sherman. Fansided states that Dallas became an obvious trade partner as soon as news of Sherman landing on the trading block came about.

The Cowboys have already lost cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr along with safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox this offseason. Right now, they have a secondary that needs a star or even just some stability other than second-year CB Anthony Brown or Orlando Scandrick who is injured every time you blink.

The Seahawks are currently asking for a first-round draft pick in a trade for Richard Sherman, and that isn’t something that Jerry Jones would be against doing. Along with that, the Cowboys would likely have to throw in an additional draft pick and it could end up being their fifth-round pick in 2018, according to ESPN.

ESPN‘s proposed trade has Seattle receiving the Cowboys first-round pick this year which is number 28 overall and their fifth-round pick next year. In exchange, Dallas would get Richard Sherman who would instantly bolster a defense that definitely needs some help.

Blogging The Boys reported that they have already seen many connections to a trade, bringing Richard Sherman to the Dallas Cowboys. There are a number of other teams who could come in and make better offers for the cornerback, but Jerry Jones could make it work.

Dallas already opened up some cap space with the contract extension of tight end Jason Witten and they could do some work with Dez Bryant’s base salary. If Sherman would be willing to sign an extension with the Cowboys, that could also work out a contract that wouldn’t put Dallas over the salary cap.

If another team doesn’t make a decent enough trade offer, the Cowboys could really jump on this and maybe up their addition pick to a third or fourth-rounder in 208. Should that be the case, the Seattle Seahawks may find it convincing enough to ring the bell and accept it.

Dallas has the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and SportsDay states that there is no “Richard Sherman” by that point in the first round. If Seattle truly does feel as if their relationship with the cornerback has seen better days, it could lead to a trade being worked out before next weekend’s draft.

The Dallas Cowboys may say that they don’t need help in their defensive secondary, but the losses of Morris Claiborne, Brandon Carr, and Barry Church say otherwise. Jerry Jones likely isn’t done adding to the roster for the 2017 NFL regular season and the addition of the Seattle Seahawks cornerback would be the biggest of the offseason. Richard Sherman won’t be at offseason workouts for Seattle, and there are many possible trades on the table, but there is work to be done.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images]