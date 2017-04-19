Harry Styles Talks Taylor Swift Romance And Why One Direction Took A Break

Harry Styles talked about his brief romance with Taylor Swift, saying, “relationships are hard.” The singer also commented on his band One Direction’s reason for taking a break.

Harry Styles opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift back in 2012. The singer looked back on their romance during his recent interview with Rolling Stone.

One of Styles’ most memorable moments was their Central Park date in New York City.

“When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. “And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier.”

Harry talked about the awkward moments you encounter on first dates.

“I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Nevertheless, Harry looked back on Taylor Swift and their relationship fondly and said that meeting new people and sharing that experience with someone is a great feeling.

Harry Styles recently released his debut solo single, “Sign of the Times,” and is currently preparing to release his first self-titled studio album on May 12.

Styles recorded his new album in Jamaica

Harry and his band traveled to Jamaica with record producer Jeff Bhasker to record his new album in the remote Geejam Beach Hotel studio near Port Antonio.

HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17// A post shared by @harrystyles on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

New album, new sound.

Styles’ new song “Sign of the Times” is written from the point of view of a mother giving birth to a child. The singer said he wished he could have named his album after the song, but the name was already taken by the late and great, Prince.

Harry thinks that the sound of the new album will surprise his fans, hopefully in a good way. He described himself in One Direction as a “digitized Harry.”

Scroll through to see even more images from our Harry Styles cover story, including this exclusive shot. Head to RollingStone.com to see another exclusive image in our photo gallery of the shoot. Photographs by Theo Wenner @theo123456 A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

One Direction’s break

Styles said that One Direction took a break because they didn’t want to “exhaust our fan base.”

“If you’re shortsighted, you can think, ‘Let’s just keep touring,’ but we all thought too much of the group than to let that happen. You realize you’re exhausted and you don’t want to drain people’s belief in you.”

The singer said he would never rule out doing anything with the band in the future, saying, “I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.”

HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17// A post shared by @harrystyles on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Love is his favorite song subject

The X-Factor contestant said that all in all, his favorite songs to write are love songs, “whether it’s platonic, romantic, loving it, gaining it, losing it… it always hits you hardest.”

The singer also added that people didn’t want to hear about how great everything was in his songs. Songs that draw people in are the ones that are written with true emotions and feelings.

“I want to hear, ‘How did you feel when you were alone in that hotel room, because you chose to be alone?'”

Are you excited for Harry Styles’ solo debut album? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Stringer/Getty Images]