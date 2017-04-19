Kendall Jenner Says She’s Like Her Dad, Not As ‘Girly’ As Kylie Or The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner said she got her tomboy side from her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, and that she was not nearly as “girly” as her younger sister Kylie or her Kardashian sisters.

A tomboy at heart

Kendall Jenner covered the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar for the 150th Anniversary Collector’s Edition. The 21-year-old supermodel wore a bright orange Armani Prive gown, according to Daily Mail.

Despite being one of the most famous models in the world, Kendall Jenner said she has always been the “different one” in her family.

Kendall Jenner’s sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian as well as her younger sister Kylie are all into makeup and hair and love to dress up.

Kendall gets her sporty side from her dad.

She is quoted on the cover saying, “I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”

Kendall Jenner’s dad is former Olympian Bruce Jenner, who recently transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner.

“I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”

The Estee Lauder model admitted that she feels more comfortable socializing with boys than with girls.

In another shot from the Harper’s Bazaar spread, Kendall wore a Dior Haute Couture.

The downside of being famous

After Kim Kardashian was robbed in October 2016 in Paris, Kris Jenner increased security for the whole family. However, Kendall still had a scary encounter with a mentally ill fan who sat waiting on the edge of her driveway for her.

In March, the 21-year-old supermodel had $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her home during a party.

Kendall spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about the challenges of being famous and having people feel like they know her because they’ve seen her on television or in the magazines.

Kris Jenner added that security has been significantly increased for the entire family.

“There’s a lot of creepy people out there. “We’ve experienced it firsthand. It’s like a fortress now at every house.”

