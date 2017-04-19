WWE Rumors: Randy Orton To Have A Surprising Number One Contender For WWE World Championship

While Monday Night Raw has a world champion who is a part-time star, SmackDown Live has Randy Orton as their world champion and he is there every week. Interestingly, on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night, there is a number one contender Six-Pack Challenge and the rumored winner should be a huge surprise to most WWE fans.

SportsKeeda reported that Jinder Mahal is rumored to win the match and become the new number one contender to Randy Orton and his WWE world championship. The other five wrestlers involved are Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, and Erick Rowan.

It is an interesting time on SmackDown Live right now. Bray Wyatt was the last WWE world champion but he was sent to Monday Night Raw in the WWE superstar shakeup so Randy Orton was left without anyone to feud with for his title. Meanwhile, the two best wrestlers on SmackDown Live – former world champions AJ Styles and Kevin Owens – are battling for the United States Championship.

Meanwhile, as the two former world champions are battling for a secondary title, six mid-card wrestlers are fighting to become the new number one contender to Randy Orton and the most prestigious title in the entire WWE. Out of the six wrestlers, Dolph Ziggler is the only one to ever win a world title in the WWE.

Sami Zayn is the most interesting name in the match. He spent a lot of time on Monday Night Raw, putting on great matches as the best underdog babyface in the entire WWE. However, he never really got a chance to win a title while on Monday nights.

Luke Harper seemed like the most obvious choice to win the match since he has feuded recently with Randy Orton after leaving Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family. It seemed the most natural match to involve an actual angle but there looks to be the chance for Harper to end up feuding with his former tag team partner Erick Rowan instead.

Dolph Ziggler has remained stagnant since his feud with The Miz ended last year. The WWE turned him heel but he spent the last few months feuding with two men who moved to Monday Night Raw in the superstar shakeup and has been nowhere near a title since then.

That left the three names that seemed most out of place in the Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next opponent for WWE world champion Randy Orton.

Mojo Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 and has received a lot of TV time thanks to his friendship with New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, who was at WrestleMania 33 and at SmackDown Live last week. That relationship meant he was a possibility thanks to media attention.

Erick Rowan returned two weeks ago and rejoined Bray Wyatt to fight Randy Orton and Luke Harper on SmackDown Live. However, Wyatt walked out on him and Rowan took the pin. Now, Bray Wyatt is on Monday Night Raw and Rowan is alone with little in the way of direction.

Finally, Jinder Mahal is the least likely man to win the match and become the new number one contender to Randy Orton on SmackDown Live for the WWE world title. According to rumors, Jinder Mahal is also the man who will most likely win the match and become a contender to a world title for the first time in his career.

The last time Jinder Mahal was seen, he lost clean to Mojo Rawley in his first match on SmackDown Live – a rematch from the angle that ended the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Before that, Jinder Mahal was on Monday Night Raw and gave Finn Balor a legitimate concussion.

Now, Jinder Mahal, who is most famous for the jobber group 3 Man Band, is going to possibly get a world title match against Randy Orton. Daniel Bryan has always said that SmackDown Live is the land of opportunity in the WWE.

