Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Announce New Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner look nearly identical as they announce their collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics in a new commercial on Instagram.

KKW x Kylie

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner truly look like sisters in the new advertisement for Kylie Cosmetics. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner posted videos of the new commercial for their collaborative cosmetics line.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters teased that the line will be called KKW x Kylie, E! Online reported.

Fans are apparently going crazy over the potential Kim Kardashian lip kit.

The two sisters both wore their hair long, straight, and dark. Kim and Kylie got their makeup done, posed for pictures, and goofed around.

The famous duo has not announced any release date of the new cosmetics line but fans can probably expect to hear something from Kylie or Kim soon.

Kylie Cosmetics success

Kylie Jenner started her Kylie Cosmetics line in 2015 with her first Lip Kit collection on November 30, 2015. The product sold out within the first minute of being launched on the website.

Since then, the 19-year-old reality star has steadily grown her cosmetics line and expanded her range of products to lip glosses, lip sticks, eye shadows, eye liners, blushes, and highlighters.

Kylie Cosmetics complaints

However, it hasn’t been a smooth sail for Kylie. Kylie Cosmetics came under fire last year when it received an F with the Better Business Bureau.

Back in March of this year, customers complained that they were receiving empty highlighter cosmetic boxes in the mail, according to Cosmopolitan.

Kylie fired back at her haters and wrote on her website that she was “sick and tired of people coming for her business.”

“I love everything about Kylie’s Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy. “I don’t want to respond to the haters but you guys deserve an answer and to know the facts. I love you and apologize to anyone who felt the urge to complain and didn’t receive the service they deserve.”

The teenager continued to say that her fans were the reason she is motivated to make Kylie Cosmetics “the best it can be.”

Kylie even managed to get her BBB rating changed, saying, “I’m excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating.”

Do you think Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic collaboration with her sister Kim Kardashian will be her most successful business venture yet? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

