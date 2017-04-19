‘Colossal’ Star Anne Hathaway Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories

In Colossal, Anne Hathaway might be described as a hot mess, but the actress recently visited Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and shared why her Colossal character is nothing compared to her real life adventures. Hathaway stopped short of calling herself a terrible parent, as she related the story about nearly killing her son on a playground slide. While everything ended well, Anne opens up about the terror she felt in living through the experience, which is now something she can laugh about.

Colossal Actress Anne Hathaway Tells Jimmy Fallon About Her Greatest Parenting Horror

Ms. Hathaway is still fairly new at parenting and, even after a year, Us Weekly shares that there are still some learning experiences for the actress. Her latest adventure in parenting almost sounds like something Gloria, her Colossal character, would do, if the film character were a new mother. As Anne tells Jimmy Fallon about the incident on The Tonight Show, she admits she can finally laugh at her own screw up though it was more than a little harrowing at the time the playground mishap occurred.

The incident happened when Hathaway took her 1-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks, to N.Y.C. Park for a day at the playground. While there, Anne noticed that many of the children playing on the slide were going slow and, while that may have been frustrating for the other children, Anne thought it would be perfect for her toddler.

Once Hathaway reached the top of the slide, she cradled Johnny in her arms, while wrapping her skirt around her waist, and then nestled her son in her lap. As she prepared to give a push and launch Johnny and herself down the slide, Ms. Hathaway says she noticed that the other moms were staring at her. The attention was odd, but the Colossal actress soon learned why she was getting so much attention.

“But what I hadn’t thought about was physics,” explains Hathaway. “So you have a 35-lb. child going down, it’s one speed, you have me and my son, it’s like … not 35 lbs., so we just go around the corner and instead of slowing down like the other kids, we speed up.”

As Hathaway and her son started to speed up, Anne says she became very focused on sticking to the landing and trying to slow her descent. From there, the Colossal star tells Fallon and his audience that she stuck to the landing, cradling her baby in her arms. In telling the story, Anne reenacted the moment, sending Jimmy Fallon and audience into roaring bouts of laughter.

“And you know how it is when you’ve just almost killed your child but you didn’t? You’re shaking on the inside, you’re like, ‘Walk it off, walk it off, everything’s fine.’ And then we went back to the swings and stayed there forever.”

Birthday Shopping was Another New Parenting Adventure for Anne Hathaway

Both Anne Hathaway and Jonathan survived the day on the slide and, as People shares, the actress had the 1-year-old with her, hiding backstage at The Tonight Show. Except for work, the two are rarely apart and Ms. Hathaway shares that Johnny can already walk with assistance, making him a little more mobile.

Hathaway also shared that her son recently celebrated a birthday on March 24 and she found that shopping for her son was more difficult than she expected. Anne wanted to find a keepsake, something that Jonathan could carry with him through life, so she hit up the antique stores.

“Babies love antiques,” Fallon joked.

“Oh my God, you know what goes great with babies? Dust,” Hathaway replied, sharing the humor in her shopping spree.

Colossal, which stars Anne Hathaway alongside Jason Sudeikis and Austin Stowell, hits theaters on April 21.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]