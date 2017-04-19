Carrie Underwood Delivers Surprise National Anthem Performance In Nashville For Hockey Fans

If there is one way to make a crowd go wild, surprise them all with a special performance of the National Anthem by none other than Carrie Underwood. That’s right, Carrie shocked hockey fans Monday night when she made her way out to deliver the patriotic introduction before husband Mike Fisher and the Nashville Predators worked their way towards another victory in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Us Weekly shared details about the huge surprise for fans. Carrie gave a tremendous performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” just prior to the Predators game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Carrie’s husband, Fisher, is the captain for the Predators and has been playing with them since being traded from the Ottawa Senators in 2011.

Underwood was introduced by the arena announcer with him saying, “Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood.” The sold out crowd for game 3 of the playoffs went wild when Carrie took center stage. Carrie came out on the ice wearing her husband’s number 12 jersey along with colorful blue and gold fingernails.

When Carrie’s performance was over, the Nashville mayor joined Underwood out on the ice for the traditional Predator’s towel wave. The crowd went wild.

Carrie is always showing support for her hubby’s team. Earlier in the week, Underwood posted to Instagram showing off her fingers and toes freshly painted in honor of the playoff games. Carrie said, “Got that #PredsPride baby, from my fingers to my toes! @predsnhl #GoPreds #GoFish#SpiritFingers #BlueAndGold #Sparkles#StanleyCupPlayoffs.”

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Along with her pregame excitement earlier this week, Carrie also shared a selfie last night prior to the game sporting Predator’s apparel and a hat that said “Smash.” Underwood also shared a video of the wild crowd when the Predator’s won game 3 and now only have one more win to go to advance to the second round of playoffs.

Underwood and Fisher seemingly have the perfect life together. Aside from a wonderful marriage, Carrie and Mike have a 2-year-old son, Isaiah, whom Fisher is hoping grows to love hockey as much as he does. Entertainment Tonight shared Fisher’s recent thoughts on his marriage to Carrie and on his son.

Fisher recalls the day when he found out he was being traded to Nashville from Ottawa. Mike says he was crushed at first until he realized the owner had traded him for his own good. Fisher said, “Talk about some life-changing words. I could have been going to 28 other cities, but I was actually going to Nashville, where I could finally be with my wife full-time.”

Mike went on to say it was this move that allowed he and Carrie to start a family. Fisher said, “Being in a stable situation in Nashville allowed Carrie and I to start our own family. Our son, Isaiah, was born last February. He doesn’t really understand what Daddy does yet, but if my good friend Matt Cullen’s kids are any indication, he’s going to be a huge hockey fan.”

A dinner date with my Valentine @mfisher1212 . ❤️️???????????? A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

Carrie has also recently opened up about being a mom and having such a hectic schedule. Redbook shared Carrie’s theory to making it all work out. Underwood says you just make room for your family. Carrie said, “You learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That’s what it’s all about.”

Carrie also indicated that perhaps a second baby could be in the works. When asked about having another child, Underwood said she’s on “God’s good timing.” Things are going well for Carrie and Mike and fans love hearing about their life together on social media. Stay tuned for more information on Underwood and Fisher’s family as it comes.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT]