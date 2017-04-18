Jessa Duggar Slammed Again, This Time Over Her Kids’ Clothes On Easter Sunday

Jessa Duggar Seewald just can’t seem to win in the eyes of the internet lately and has been criticized for everything lately from the way she dresses to the way she earns money. Now the married mother of two has again earned the ire of the internet over the way she dressed her two little boys up for Easter Sunday. After posting a picture of her family on Instagram for the world to see (and apparently to pick apart,) Jessa has been slammed once again, this time because she failed to put shoes on both of her boys before taking them out of the house.

Here’s a full-size version of the picture above, complete with the bare baby feet of both Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce are more naked than we’ve ever seen a Duggar daughter’s shoulders or knees.

????@ben_seewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

As The Hollywood Gossip pointed out, Jessa Duggar Seewald’s baby shoe oversight is certainly not the worst thing that’s ever happened. There have been way bigger Duggar scandals. It’s also worth noting that we don’t actually know that they showed up to church shoeless or let the babies run around barefoot, picking up all the germs on the ground. They just posed for a picture and, as usual, the internet picked it apart and freaked out about child safety.

Something similar happened last week when Jessa’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar posted a picture of the rest of the 19 Kids and Counting brood outside playing in the sun. As the Inquisitr previously noted, the Duggars dropped a new photo on their Duggar Facebook Official page that showed several of the younger kids playing outside with their bikes. Instantly the comments section filled up with concerned Duggar followers who couldn’t believe all those kids were outside riding bikes in the dirt with no helmets. Many others also made the case that the little girls were wearing skirts while riding their bikes, which also could have caused them harm if the dresses got caught up in various bike parts while they played.

As for Jessa Duggar’s baby shoe faux pas, her Instagram post has become a debate over whether or not the Duggar daughter was committing a mortal fashion sin or if the children, one of whom doesn’t even walk, will get foot cooties from running around barefoot. It’s also worth noting that Jessa did cover her babies’ feet for a recent trip to Waco, Texas to see the business run by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Proof that at least Spurgeon owns shoes can be seen below.

Oh yes we did. ???????????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

“Why do they not have shoes on?” wrote one Duggar fan while another said, “The ground is not clean. Use your head Jessa. The boys need to wear shoes when outside.”

Naturally, plenty of Jessa Duggar supporters came out to stop the naysayers, calling them out for daring to criticize anyone from the Duggar family.

“Jessa, your family is a picture of loveliness! I’m always surprised commenters find ways to try and micromanage you as if you owe them anything. I appreciate these darling little peaks into your lives, after watching the show for so long! I have two little ones (4 and 19 months) and they go barefoot frequently. No shame! Ground is dirty yes but it’s our beautiful Earth, germs and all! Research shows it’s even good for kiddos to eat a little dirt now and again- builds the immune system! XO,” argued an obvious Jessa fan.

#lilgramps #babyshortalls A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Mar 29, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Another Jessa Duggar supporter wrote, “Haha you critic’s looking at the barefoot need to go to Africa and see the conditions kids walk around in bare feet!! It’s not like he’s walking on broken glass!! Seriously I think jessa has common sense..”

So here lies the question, do Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben really deserve to get dragged for posing with their barefooted children for an Easter picture? Or are the critics proving just how hard they work to pick apart anything that has to do with the 19 Kids and Counting turned Counting On crew? Tell us what you think of this latest Duggar drama in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jessa Duggar Seewald/Instagram]