Brad Pitt Emerges From Secret Hideaway To Visit With Kids And Resume Dating

The world has not seen much of Brad Pitt, through his separation and divorce from Angelina Jolie, but, much like Ms. Jolie, Brad has been keeping busy on all fronts. When Pitt isn’t working on the upcoming action thrillers in which he’ll star, the actor is spending time with the six children he co-parents with Angelina. A recent visit with the kids took Brad away from his art studio and gave him the opportunity to bond with them as a newly single dad. Insiders give their thoughts about how that arrangement is going and reveal that Brad Pitt isn’t quite as lonely as some might assume.

Brad Pitt Takes Time to Be a Dad to His Six Kids

If you had stopped by Pitt’s Los Feliz home on April 2, Entertainment Tonight reports that the knock of on the door might have gone unanswered. Brad was home, but he was busy entertaining the children he shares with Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

This was the first time the children had been back to Pitt’s Los Feliz home, since one week before Brad and Angelina split, so it was a special, if not tense, visit for everyone involved. This was likely the first time Pitt’s household staff experienced anything lively and uplifting within that same time period, because the source reports that life on the property has been quiet.

The visit may have been the result of a custody arrangement that Brad and Ms. Jolie are currently hammering out with a judge in order to give their children the best possible life. Pitt and Angelina previously made a joint statement declaring that they were working together to present a “united front” and to keep their kids as happy as possible.

“It’s still in the process of being resolved,” says the source said of Pitt’s and Jolie’s divorce. “Brad knows Angelina is a really good mom.”

Brad Pitt Has Rejoined the Dating Scene

While some reports indicate Brad Pitt rarely makes his way out and away from his art studio or his home, AOL reports that the World War Z actor is quickly returning to the social world. In fact, Pitt has actually been “dating a bit,” but, much like his long relationship with Angelina, the celebrity has been trying to keep the gossip to a minimum. Brad prefers to date more discreetly, which may please those women in his life who may not be quite prepared to have a burst of camera flashes with their evening meals.

Brad Pitt is keeping his social life private, but others are speaking out about the actor’s return to the dating scene. Kate Hudson, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Applegate are among the former flames reaching out to the World War Z star. The compassion from his exes may be appreciated, but they aren’t the only ones trying to lift Pitt’s spirits.

According to AOL, Brad was recently spotted enjoying a meal with The Lost City of Z star Sienna Miller and sources attending the same restaurant reported seeing Pitt turning on the charm for Miller. Upon receiving requests for comment on the dinner, Sienna reported that she and Brad simply enjoy a good friendship. The actress made it clear that there is no romance being kindled between Brad Pitt and herself.

“Brad isn’t interested [in rekindling with any exes]. No partying, no fun. Just work and parenting,” the same source said. “He’s focused on his kids, and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina — to be out of the public eye.”

Professionally, Brad is keeping his career flowing. He currently has three films in various stages of production.

War Machine is scheduled for a May 26 release.

Ad Astra is still in early pre-production stages, though the James Gray sci-fi thriller has reportedly cast Pitt in the lead.

Finally, plans for a World War Z sequel has just been announced with Brad Pitt set to return as Gerry Lane.

