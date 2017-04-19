Ariana Madix Wanted Nothing To Do With ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Is She Quitting With Tom Sandoval?

Ariana Madix has been on Vanderpump Rules for a few years, but she wasn’t always eager to film the show. In fact, Madix was working at SUR during the show’s first season, even though the focus was on Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor. Ariana does show up here and there in the footage from the first season, but she hasn’t always been happy to be on the small screen. As it turns out, Madix’s role on the show wasn’t an easy decision for her.

According to a new Bravo report, Ariana Madix is now revealing that she didn’t film the show during the first season even though she worked at SUR – and it wasn’t entirely her own decision. As it turns out, she was dating someone who didn’t want her on the show. As it turns out, Madix and Kristen Doute aren’t exactly sharing their secrets with one another, as Ariana is now calling out Doute for speaking out about her role on the first season of Vanderpump Rules.

Reunion Pro Tip: take your selfies in the morning before you yell, cry, and sweat all your makeup off #pumprules *tap for details!* A post shared by ???? Ariana Madix ???? (@ariana252525) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

“This is what really frustrated me watching that whole uncensored thing, because I obviously wasn’t on it, but you had people like Kristen [Doute] saying, ‘Oh well that’s why she didn’t want to do the show, because of Tom [Sandoval]. ‘ No. I didn’t want to do the show, because I was in a relationship with someone who was extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards me,” Ariana Madix explained to Bravo about the first season of Vanderpump Rules, where she wasn’t a part of the show.

Apparently, Madix was dating someone who wanted nothing to do with the show. In addition, her then-boyfriend not wanting anything to do with the show, he also despised Scheana Shay. And that was troublesome because Ariana and Scheana were really close friends. While Ariana Madix didn’t go into detail about what ended their relationship, she was linked to Tom Sandoval during Vanderpump Rules season two as they had supposedly hooked up while in Las Vegas.

“[He] told me Scheana was a piece of sh**, that I shouldn’t be friends with her, she’s fake. He literally hated every single thing about her and every single thing about reality television in general,” Ariana Madix explains about her ex-boyfriend, revealing that she did want to take part in the show after a while, but he kept her away from the spotlight.

Well suited ☺️ #pumprules ???? CONGRATULATIONS TOM AND KATIE! ???? A post shared by ???? Ariana Madix ???? (@ariana252525) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

While Ariana Madix wasn’t a full-time cast member during the show’s second season, she did appear in several scenes. She kept saying she was a good friend of Tom Sandoval and they talked about his relationship troubles. Even though he was still dating Kristen, they would hang out alone and he would open up about his struggles with Kristen to Madix. The two eventually started dating, and it turns out to be one of Tom’s better decisions.

During Tom Schwartz’s wedding, he realized that Ariana Madix is the person he wants to spend his life with. He also revealed that he wanted to get married to her and have children, which is something she has turned down several times. Madix doesn’t see herself having children or even getting married, but she may change her mind if she wants to stay with Tom Sandoval. As for Kristen, she has moved on with her life as well. She is currently dating Brian Carter and she has accepted the fact that Tom and Ariana hooked up while they dated.

What do you think of Ariana Madix’s comments about her previous relationship? Are you surprised that Kristen spoke out on behalf of Madix during an episode of Vanderpump Rules?

