Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards appears to be packing on the pounds after getting engaged to girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer at the end of last year.

Following a slew of drug allegations during Teen Mom OG Season 6A, Ryan Edwards appeared to turn over a new leaf with Standifer and proposed to the single mom just months into their relationship.

As fans will soon see on Teen Mom OG Season 6B, Ryan Edwards asked Mackenzie Standifer for her hand in marriage during a dinner date during filming.

“I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there,” Standifer revealed to MTV News in December. “It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that’s when asked.”

A post shared by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer began dating nearly one year ago and had discussed a potential marriage prior to their engagement. Still, Standifer said she was completely caught off guard when Edwards proposed.

Although Ryan Edwards and his fiancee have not yet revealed an exact date for their wedding, Standifer confirmed that their nuptials will take place sometime in November of this year.

“We already booked the church — we’re getting married in November 2017,” she revealed. “It was where Jen and Larry got married.”

Ryan Edwards isn’t active on social media but Mackenzie Standifer has been sharing regular updates with fans on Twitter and Instagram.

A post shared by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

While wedding planning appears to be going smoothly for the reality couple (Mackenzie Standifer shared a photo from a wedding dress boutique weeks ago), Ryan Edwards recently sparked concern after looking a bit “worse for wear” during the Teen Mom OG Season 6B premiere.

As In Touch Weekly magazine revealed to readers on April 18, fans took notice not only of Ryan Edwards weight gain, but also his gray hair.

While it’s hard to say why Ryan Edwards’ appearance has changed so drastically in recent years, the magazine reminded readers that Edwards was accused of drug use last year. According to the magazine’s report, fans suspected Ryan Edwards was high during an episode last season but when producers questioned the reality star, he gave a firm “no.”

Around the same time, Ryan Edwards had a falling out with his parents after he began to clash with his dad, Larry, and eventually got kicked out of their home. Although things between Ryan Edwards and his parents appear to be much better today, his mom got emotional about their past issues during last year’s Teen Mom OG reunion special.

As for Ryan Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, who tied the knot with Taylor McKinney at the end of last year, she expressed concern for her former partner during an interview last year.

“Sometimes I do worry about Ryan and if he’ll find happiness or he’ll find someone that completes him,” Bookout told MTV. “But I think Ryan has to learn to love himself first.”

Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout have struggled to co-parent in the past but recently, they seem to have turned over a new leaf. As fans saw last year, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer sat down for a casual dinner with Bookout and her husband and things between the four of them appeared quite civil.

To see more of Ryan Edwards and his co-stars, including his fiancee, Mackenzie Standifer, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Ryan Edwards/Instagram]