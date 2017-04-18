Dorinda Medley’s Daughter: Did ‘RHONY’ Star Pay For Daughter’s New Life?

Dorinda Medley has lived with her daughter Hannah the entire time that she has filmed The Real Housewives of New York. Dorinda had her daughter with a man before she was married to Richard, even though many are confused about the relationship. As Dorinda has explained several times, she lost her husband Richard before she started filming The Real Housewives of New York and she has shared some fond moments with him. But he wasn’t Hannah’s biological father, even though they had a close relationship. Hannah’s father hasn’t been featured on the show, and Hannah herself doesn’t really seem all that interested in being on the show herself.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is now revealing that both she and her daughter’s father helped her find an apartment and get it furnished. After Richard passed away, Medley revealed that her daughter needed to come home and spend some time with her mother. It was her way of dealing with the loss and grieving the man who had been such a huge part of her life. Dorinda’s door was open for her daughter.

On The Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda revealed that Hannah could live at home as long as she needed to, but did hint that her daughter may have had the desire to get her own space. On last week’s episode, Dorinda Medley helped her daughter find an expensive couch, which she fell in love with. Now, she’s opening up about the experience of moving her daughter out of their home.

“Hannah has decided to move out. It took a long time for Hannah and I to heal after Richard’s death. She decided to move back in with me, and I decided to mother her as much as I could during the aftermath of his death. It was the best decision for both of us, but now after five years she has decided it’s time to move out and get her own apartment,” Dorinda Medley explains to Bravo in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

Many viewers feel that these ladies spoil their children and a New York apartment is indeed expensive. But for Medley, she reveals that this is indeed how they help their children get started. While some people pay for their children’s school or cars, New York parents buy their children apartments.

“It is a big step, and both her father and I are on board to do whatever it takes to make the move as smooth as possible. People in the suburbs buy kids cars—in the city we set them up in apartments. This includes furniture. So Hannah and I did what do have been doing for years in NYC—we went shopping. Jonathan Adler is one of my favorite places. It’s bright, happy, comical, a great place to get ideas and it’s in the neighborhood. She found a couch, and I was more than happy to buy it for her. I want her to have a cozy home, and her father and I are happy to help her reach that goal,” Dorinda Medley explains about her daughter, sharing that Hannah’s father also helped out financially when it came to her New York apartment.

Medley hasn’t talked about John moving into her place. They have dated a few years, but John and Dorinda’s daughter aren’t exactly the best of friends. No word on whether her daughter will come visit as often if John moves in and takes her place in Dorinda’s home.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s comments about her daughter? Do you think Medley will be just fine now that her daughter has moved out of their apartment in New York?

