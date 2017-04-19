Mia Burks Pictures: See Photos Of Woman Identified As Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby’s Mother

Mia Burks has been identified as the alleged mother of Carmelo Anthony’s unborn baby, and now pictures of the woman are spreading quickly across social media.

Yesterday, reports emerged that Anthony and his wife, MTV host La La Vasquez, were getting a divorce. Within hours, rumors circulated that Anthony had gotten an unnamed woman pregnant sometime before the married couple decided to split. That led many people to the internet to learn about Carmelo Anthony’s alleged baby’s mother, who was identified as a woman named Mia Burks who lives in Chicago.

The site Fameolous posted pictures of the woman identified as Mia, but contradicted initial reports that she was a stripper from New York City. Later, Heavy identified Carmelo Anthony’s alleged baby’s mother as Mia Burks. The report linked to an online resume for Burks that identified her as director of special projects for a school in Chicago.

Fameolous posted pictures of Anthony’s alleged mistress, including some shots of her at a nightclub.

Other pictures of Mia Burks spread across the internet after she was identified as Carmelo Anthony’s alleged baby’s mother.

Baller Mail – Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Side Chick Is Not A New York Stripper & Is Having A Baby Girl https://t.co/Gpaf4uofQD pic.twitter.com/DjbNimsxOy — BallerAlert (@balleralert) April 18, 2017

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, Carmelo Anthony had often been unfaithful to his wife, with frequent hook-ups while he was on the road. While La La reportedly knew about his infidelity and may have put up with it to some extent, she reportedly grew tired of it.

“Melo’s tagline was, ‘She’s married, I’m not.’ That’s how he would justify it,” a source told the gossip page. “His attitude is that all professional athletes do it, and many of them do. La La has put up with a lot. She knew it was going on, but I guess this time she’s had enough.”

It’s not clear if the reports of infidelity are true, as there are also some close to Carmelo Anthony denying that he got another woman pregnant.

“The stripper pregnancy rumor is not true,” a source told Page Six. “Yes he’s not been perfect, but the baby with a stripper isn’t true.”

Another source even disputed the reports that Carmelo Anthony and La La were getting divorced at all. The source claimed that the pair had been living separately for many months but were hoping to work things out and get back together once again.

While the rumors about Carmelo Anthony allegedly getting Mia Burks pregnant are gaining ground, La La is moving forward with her career. After appearing in 50 Cent’s Power and just finishing a movie with Whoopi Goldberg and Anna Paquin, La La is also preparing to host a Mother’s Day special on VH1.

Meanwhile, Carmelo has been involved in plenty of drama with the New York Knicks. There have been near-constant rumors of tension between Anthony and team management, and Knicks president Phil Jackson even publicly blasted Anthony and suggested he would be better off on another team.

“We’ve not been able to win with (Anthony) on the court,” Jackson said (via the New York Daily News). “I think… he’s a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.”

It’s not clear yet if there is any truth to the rumor that Carmelo Anthony got Mia Burks pregnant, or if the woman identified is indeed his partner. Both TMZ and Fameolous have swung and missed before on celebrity rumors, and so far neither Carmelo nor La La have spoken publicly about the rumors of their split or of the alleged pregnancy.

More pictures of Mia Burks, the alleged mother of Carmelo Anthony’s unborn baby, can be seen here.

