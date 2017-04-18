‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers: Claire’s Life With Frank Won’t Be Easy, How Much Will She And Jamie Age?

Outlander Season 3 spoilers are revealing some heartbreaking details about Claire and Jamie‘s lives. Since the first official trailer for the new season has been released by Starz, fans are dying to know how the story continues for Claire now that she’s left Jamie behind and reunited with her first husband, Frank.

Warning: Outlander book spoilers below.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Outlander fans will be in for an emotional ride when Season 3 begins airing this fall. The show, which has become a huge favorite among TV buffs, is said to pick up right where it left off, with Jamie fighting in the epic Battle of Culloden against his bitter enemy, Black Jack Randall. While fans know that Jamie will survive the bloodbath, seeing all of his men on that battlefield will be a dramatic and heart-wrenching way to begin the season.

Meanwhile, Claire will be back in 1948 with her first husband, Frank Randall. The couple will obviously be strained after being apart for years. Frank, who told Claire he would stay with her and even raise Jamie’s child as his own, had only one condition for his loyalty. He demanded that Claire forget about her old life with Jamie, and that she not look for clues about what happened to him in the past. Claire sadly agreed and the pair’s marriage will be seen in more depth than ever during Season 3.

Outlander‘s new season will begin with Claire and Jamie living in two different time periods. Claire will be back with Frank in the 20th century, while Jamie will have survived the Battle of Culloden, but will be forced to leave Scotland. Of course, both of them will be miserable without each other, and will have to learn to live without one another.

During the time that Claire and Jamie are apart, Claire gives birth to their daughter, Brianna, whom Frank raises as his own child. Outlander viewers already know that Brianna had no idea Frank wasn’t her biological father until after his death. However, Claire will never get over Jamie, and spoilers from the book reveal that she and Frank’s relationship will take a turn for the worse because of it. In the book, Frank is tragically killed in a car accident just after one of many explosive and nasty fights with his wife. Claire, who has become a doctor in the time since she left Jamie in Scotland, will be forced to lose yet another husband.

Meanwhile, Outlander fans will also see what Jamie has been doing since saying goodbye to the love of his life. Fans who have read the book series know that Jamie had a very rough time after the Battle of Culloden. However, the biggest shocker about Jamie’s life is that he’s remarried. In the book, Jamie marries the character of Leary, whom fans will remember framed Claire as a witch back in Season 1 in a shocking turn of events that nearly had her burned at the stake.

Entertainment Weekly reveals that Claire and Jamie will make their way back to each other eventually, and that Outlander fans won’t see much of a difference when it comes to how they’ve age. Although 20 years is said to have gone by since they last laid eyes on each other, the two will only have a bit of “weathering,” according to actress Caitriona Balfe.

“I think they really wanted to not have us change too much. The aging has been really subtle. There’s a bit of weathering and stuff that we’ve done, but it’s been very subtle.”

Outlander Season 3 is set to premiere on Starz in September.

What are your thoughts on the latest Outlander Season 3 spoilers? Are you excited for the new episodes to begin airing?

[Featured Image by Starz Television Network]