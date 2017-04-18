Jennifer Lopez Parties With A-Rod And Ex Marc Anthony? They’re All In The Dominican Republic Together

Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband definitely appear to be amicable. The singer was spotted dancing with her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and former spouse Marc Anthony in the Dominican Republic at a party.

J.Lo makes a surprise appearance at the Marc Anthony concert.

Marc Anthony performed at a sold-out concert at the Los Altos de Chavón theater in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, according to People.

Jennifer with Marc & Alex????????Latinos????#JenniferLopez #JLo #Arod #MarcAnthony A post shared by John JLover (@johnjlover) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Jennifer performed for the first time in the Dominican Republic alongside her ex-husband for a few special songs.

J.Lo showed off her new man, Alex Rodriguez, at a private afterparty following the show.

The Latino singer’s post-concert bash was in a $10,000 per night luxury villa in Casa de Campo.

Amicable co-parenting for the kids.

The hot new celebrity couple was seen getting down on the dancefloor with Marc Anthony, 48, on social media posts across the internet.

JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago???????? pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom — John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017

Jennifer, 47, and Anthony have two children together—9-year-old twins Max and Emme.

#afterparty #jlo #arod #altosdechavon #casadecampos #dominicanrepublic #onesir#nicksilva #the_concept A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

A family Easter celebration.

Lopez and Rodriguez have already introduced each other to their loved ones. The two spent some time with J.Lo’s mother in New York City last month.

A-Rod’s sister posted a photo with Jennifer Lopez calling her the Spanish term for sister-in-law.

Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Lopez and Marc Anthony’s kids spent Easter weekend with both of their parents in the Dominican Republic, E! News reported.

“Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids. “They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property.”

Rodriguez’ mom was also reportedly there along with some other family.

A celebrity couple that gives back.

Following a weekend of fun and partying with Marc Anthony, J.Lo and A-Rod spent some time volunteering with children at the MIR Foundation.

The celebrity couple donated their money and time as well as backpacks, notebooks, and colored pencils to the students at the MIR Elementary School.

Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir #republicadominicana A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

The students even performed Lopez’ 1999 song “No Me Ames” for the superstar singer.

It was just last month that the former Yankees player confirmed his romantic relationship with Jennifer Lopez on The View saying, “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl.”

“One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

The celebrities have only been dating each other for a little over three months, but inside sources say that the couple is very serious about their relationship.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

“When they are apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

