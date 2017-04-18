Scheana Marie Dissed By Mike Shay’s Dat Dope Group, Shocking Lyrics Shared On Instagram

Scheana Marie’s estranged husband, Mike Shay, just dropped a major diss track about the Vanderpump Rules star.

On the same day they were seen coming face-to-face at the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, Mike Shay took to Instagram, where he shared a clip to his latest song with Dat Dope Group, “Grind for the Check.”

“Today I officially close a huge chapter in my life. #pumprules #DDG Song – Grind for the Check By- @datdopegroup ft. @thisthatsaucee @badd_wolf @jay808s,” Mike Shay wrote in the caption of his Instagram clip, which included a snippet of the new song.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married during Vanderpump Rules Season 3 and tied the knot one season later. Then, at the end of Season 5, Scheana Marie was seen informing her then-husband that she was done with their marriage.

At the time of their split, Scheana Marie claimed her decision to file for divorce was based on the idea that Mike Shay had relapsed on drugs. However, according to Mike Shay, no such thing ever happened. In fact, after rumors began swirling last November about his alleged drug use, he took to Instagram to deny he was anything less than healthy, happy, and sober.

Meanwhile, for the past several months, he and his group have been putting together a diss track and along with the track’s release, Mike Shay shared home videos he had made of his estranged wife.

“I wake up every morning and I wanna make you smile… Told you to be patient, good things take a while,” Mike Shay raps on the track, according to a report by Radar Online on April 18.

“Left me stranded, pi**ed off and abandoned for the fame and fashion,” he continued. “Your car parked, his mansion. F**k you! I have been grinding, making some moves… You think it’s funny? Joke’s on you. I am now winning, better than you.”

Mike Shay then raps, “Please go to church…you are a jerk. I finally know what I am worth.”

Although Mike Shay didn’t name Scheana Marie’s new boyfriend in his song, he seemed to suggest that he had caught her at the home of another man.

As fans have surely heard, Scheana Marie wasted no time moving on from her marriage to Mike Shay with actor Robert Parks-Valletta and appeared to do so just weeks after their divorce announcement.

While Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta didn’t go public with their relationship until February, they were first seen together just two weeks after Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed their plans to split.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” Scheana Marie gushed to Us Weekly of her new man weeks after going public at a red carpet event in Los Angeles.

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” she continued. “Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

According to Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta will likely be seen alongside her when Vanderpump Rules returns for Season 6 but when it comes to his role on the show, he won’t be featured full-time.

“It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man,” she said.

