Layla Lace Pictures: Instagram Model Claims Rapper Drake Got Her Pregnant, Then Refused To Call Her Back

Layla Lace was known mostly for the racy pictures she shared on Instagram, but now the social media star is gaining viral fame of a different kind after claiming that rapper Drake had gotten her pregnant.

The Instagram model leveled the accusations on Tuesday, posting a series of text messages that she claimed were between the pair. The site HotNewHipHop also posted what appeared to be results of a pregnancy test from a doctor’s printout, though some of the personal information was blacked out.

In her Instagram post, Layla Lace accused Drake of refusing to call her back after he learned about the pregnancy.

“So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!!” she wrote. “One lesson I learned out of this whole situation is to never be so naive when a guy disrespect you!!!”

Layla Lace went on to claim that she fell for Drake’s “Good Guy” image and now believes he is a fraud, saying he never responded when she told him that she was pregnant.

The accusation has spread quickly around the internet, with many sharing it on social media and celebrity media outlets picking up on it. Hollywood Life noted that Drake has been linked to a 19-year-old singer and another much more famous 47-year-old actress and singer before the allegation from Layla Lace that he got her pregnant.

“[Drake] is rumored to be dating Jorja Smith, 19, the only female vocalist on his new album More Life. Their secret relationship reportedly developed after their good friendship turned romantic. Before this, of course, he was linked to Jennifer Lopez, 47. So, did he also have a fling with Layla? And is she pregnant? If so, will Drake publicly acknowledge that he’s the father?”

Her claims that Drake got her pregnant has led to a rush of interest in Layla Lace, with many sharing her pictures and leaving comments on her Instagram page about the accusation.

????xo A post shared by Layla???? (@iamlaylalace) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

On her Instagram page, Layla Lace has posted many pictures of her racy modeling shoots, including a recent appearance on the cover of Straight Stuntin magazine.

Layla has also made a number of other public appearances, showing up to nightclubs and hip-hop shows as well as holding autograph sessions.

Tonight @starletsofny ???????????? A post shared by Layla???? (@iamlaylalace) on Nov 27, 2016 at 7:40pm PST

The pregnancy accusation came on the same day that a deranged fan allegedly broke into Drake’s home stole some drinks.

As HipHopDX reported, the woman was caught by a member of Drake’s entourage and reportedly confessed to breaking in.

“TMZ reports that on April 3, a member of Drake’s crew entered the rapper’s home and stumbled upon a 24-year-old woman in one of Drizzy’s bedrooms. She was wearing one of Drake’s hoodies. “When authorities arrived at the home, the woman informed them that she had permission to be there, which she didn’t. She fessed up to stealing Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji water and although the retail value of the drinks didn’t amount to much, the woman was still charged with felony burglary since she entered the home illegally.”

Drake has also been no stranger to the rumor mill, especially regarding his dating life. Because the Canadian rapper is a bit guarded about who he is dating, there has been plenty of speculation when he’s appeared out with different women, including some famous ones like Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

It’s not clear yet how much truth — if any at all — there is to the Instagram star’s accusation. Although her allegations that Drake got her pregnant have gone viral, Layla Lace hasn’t offered any proof that he is indeed the father. And Drake has not yet offered a response.

