Just as Southern Charm exes Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel were about to head back to the table in mediation to work out a custody arrangement for their two children, Kensington (Kensie) Calhoun Ravenel and St. Julien (Saint) Ravenel, there was reportedly an incident at the christening of Saint on Easter Sunday. Thomas Ravenel threw a christening without the input of the child’s mother but allegedly invited her to attend. According to sources, Ravenel changed his mind once Kathryn arrived and had her thrown out. There is no word whether this will harm any attempt at mediation.

While rumors still surface that the Southern Charm couple, Kathryn and Thomas are getting back together, this recent incident proves that the two are barely speaking and are certainly not dating, reports the Inquisitr. Thomas Ravenel was reportedly dating Landon Clements, at least as recently as when Season 4 of Southern Charm was being shot over the winter. Kathryn Dennis has been clear that she has no interest in ever getting back together with Thomas Ravenel, and the only thing she wants is better access to her two children.

Kensie's not so sure about this giant Easter Bunny! A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

FitsNews broke the story that there was a dust up at the historic French Protestant (Huguenot) Church in Charleston on Easter Sunday between Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis. Thomas Ravenel had chosen the day to have 18-month-old St. Julien Rembert Ravenel christened and planned a party for afterward. He reportedly invited the child’s mother, Kathryn Dennis, though sources say she was only allowed to be a guest and not participate in the religious event.

Details are still fuzzy as to what caused Thomas Ravenel to have Kathryn, the mother of his two children, removed from the church. And as with most dust-ups between Kathryn and Thomas, there are two very different stories depending on whether one is #teamKathryn or #teamThomas. However, both sides have said that Bravo cameras were not there to shoot film for Southern Charm.

A source says that it is unclear what triggered the issue, but that Thomas Ravenel had Kathryn “forcibly” removed from the church where Saint was being christened.

Words can't describe.. A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:10pm PST

Just last night, fans of Southern Charm found out, straight from the mouth of Thomas Ravenel, that even though he had said before that she would not take a drug test after rehab because “she knew she would fail,” that Kathryn Dennis indeed took the test and passed, which meant that she would be allowed to have visitation with both children once again. This information was shared after last night’s episode aired on Bravo as a preview for next week’s episode of Southern Charm.

Three years ago, Saint’s older sister, Kensie (Kensington Calhoun Ravenel), was also christened at the same French Protestant (Huguenot) Church in the heart of Charleston in happier times for the couple.

Will Folks, of Fitsnews, attended that event and spoke of it as a happy day.

“A spitting image of her gorgeous mother, the beautiful twelve-week-old girl (Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, officially) received the sacrament of baptism at a private ceremony inside this historic place of worship in the ‘Holy City.'”

Sunday Smiles and some fun with The Madison's ???? #onebighappyfamily #friends #fun #pizzapie A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

Several members of the Southern Charm cast attended Kensie’s christening, and sources say that Saint’s christening also had representation from the Southern Charm cast.

This story is still breaking, so stay tuned.

Are you surprised that the Southern Charm christening of St. Julien Rembert Ravenel became a scene for drama?

