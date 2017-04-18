Kourtney Kardashian Birthday Suit Photo On Instagram For 38th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday is April 18. The reality star turned 38 and celebrated by showing off her birthday suit to her fans on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest in the Kardashian-Jenner reality star family. The mother-of-three shared a nude photo on Tuesday for her 38th birthday, according to Daily News.

The ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick looked absolutely stunning, which appeared to have been taken in a pool at night.

Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday photo got over a half a million likes on Instagram in two hours.

birthday suit A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Lots of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans and followers were stunned by Kourtney’s enviable physique.

“@sarasexton37 SO HOT WHAT” “@liellebimbat_Ur goals”

Kris Jenner wished her first-born a birthday tribute on Instagram. Kourtney has five younger siblings; Kim 36, Khloe, 32, Rob, 30, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19.

Kourtney’s sister Khloe shared a bunch of video clips on Instagram including shots of their family trip to Cuba, fun nights out, and a seemingly intoxicated Kourtney on the toilet.

Happy birthday to the Milly to my Vanilli @kourtneykardash A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Kourtney enjoyed a fun Easter party with all of her close friends and family this past holiday weekend.

The 38-year-old wore a floral coordinating top and bottom and uploaded a shot of her posing by the pool on Instagram, dubbing herself the “Queen of Easter.”

Queen of Easter. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Things seem to be going well for the single mother-of-three. Despite her separation from her children’s father and longtime partner, Scott Disick, the two took a family vacation to Hawaii last week.

Kourtney shared a photo of her with Scott, saying the two we “back at it” with the “co parenting skills.”

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Kourtney looked to be having a great time on the family getaway, while other reports by the Inquisitr say that Scott was miserable because Kourtney wouldn’t give him the time of day.

Kardashian’s younger half sister Kendall Jenner wished her big sister a happy birthday on her website and app, according to People.

“I hope you have the best birthday, Kourtney!!! You do so much for everyone else, so I hope you take the day to treat yourself. I love you!”

Kim Kardashian also shared a throwback photo of her sister, wishing her a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to the one and only gluten, dairy, wheat free human @kourtneykardash My best friend, the best mom and the best sister in the world! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Kourtney’s birthday has entailed lavish parties and big family dinners in the past, so there is likely a celebration planned.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kim Kardashian Shares Flashback Photo With Kourtney Kardashian From The ’90s

Kourtney Kardashian Soaks Up Sun, Scott Disick Looks Miserable In Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Vacation In Hawaii With Kids Despite Split

In 2016, Kardashian blew out her birthday candles on a giant cake at the trendy restaurant, Komodo, in Miami.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]