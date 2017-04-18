‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Celebrates Easter Without Matt Or Her Ring

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood is no stranger to scandal, and recently, she and her bae have been the center of a cheating scandal. The pair, who plan to wed in October of 2017, have had their fair share of ups and downs, and now the two have spent Easter apart from one another.

According to Snapchat, Amber Portwood spent the Easter holiday away from fiance Matt Baier, and headed over to Michigan to hang with Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra and their little Nova for the festivities. Matt, on the other hand, snapped himself in front of the television back home in Indiana.

Catelynn Baltierra’s snaps showed a heavily made-up and now blonde Amber eating Easter candy, and this time without her engagement ring. Could this be a sign that something is going on, or has she simply put it away for safe keeping?

Though Amber Portwood and Matt have been silent on the latest cheating scandal, in which an anonymous source claims that she and Matt have had an ongoing relationship, it appears there may be trouble in paradise for the two.

Fans have been left wondering if Amber Portwood and Matt will actually go through with their wedding after the elongated Teen Mom OG premiere which showed a less-than-enthusiastic Amber picking out wedding venues and her wedding dress. As the pair found the place Matt wanted to get married in, Amber quipped, “I’m scared,” rather blandly.

Later in the preview, she was shown trying on wedding dresses, and looked less than thrilled to be there. At one point, she even said she wanted “out of this thing” and acted like she would rather be anywhere but trying on dresses for one of the biggest events in her life.

The Teen Mom OG stars have previously postponed their wedding, leading some to believe that they may do so again.

Despite the rumors, Amber Portwood is busy promoting the new season of Teen Mom OG. The former drug addict, who spent time in prison to kick her habit, sat down with People and pal Catelynn Baltierra to discuss some of her mental health issues.

“I’ve dealt with anxiety since I was young. That’s been my thing my whole life. But I also have … I was recently diagnosed with borderline personality [disorder] and I have bi-polar. I was diagnosed with that probably when I was about 18-19 [years old]. So having all of those things is really hard and it’s hard to cope with. For me, there’s a difference with having depression and a mental disorder depression, because it literally comes on and stays, no matter what you do, until it’s done. So if you’re on medication for it, that’s the only way for you to really help and improve. I’ll be on medication for the rest of my life,” she told the press outlet.

Aside from improving her mental health, battling the rumors of Matt’s infidelity and planning her upcoming wedding, she (and the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast) have been battling with cast member Farrah Abraham.

Doing our make-up together..She said she wants to be just like mommy…I swear I love her soo much???? sending so much love???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Farrah Abraham and on-again off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, slammed the invitation to Amber Portwood’s wedding in a rather rude, and public manner. Amber insists that she and Saran was never actually invited and called him a “creep that’s just there.”

She also claims that explosive Farrah Abraham is jealous of Amber Portwood’s now stable and settled down life. She even revealed that the controversial reality star is blacklisted from most of Hollywood, and therefore will have a hard time continuing to build her career in the industry like she wants to.

Amber Portwood says she and Farrah could mend fences if they both apologize and move on.

[Featured Image by Amber Portwood/Instagram]