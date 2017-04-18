Erika Girardi’s Husband Inspired Her Final ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Performance

Erika Girardi was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars last night, but before she went home, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star treated fans to one last performance.

After admitting during practice that she was feeling frustrated with herself and disappointed in her previous performance, Erika Girardi took to the ballroom, where she danced with her partner, Gleb Savchenko, to “Unforgettable.”

“This is one of my favorite songs and one of my husband’s favorite songs and I remember driving late at night listening to this and him singing it to me,” Erika Girardi recalled, according to a report by People Magazine on April 17. “The fact that I love this song and I enjoy dancing to it, you know, could be just what the doctor ordered as far as working through and being vulnerable in front of everyone. … It’s a pretty song.”

Erika Girardi is married to attorney Tom Girardi, and the couple has often been seen alongside each other on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, when it came to making an appearance on Dancing with the Stars, the reality star and singer’s husband decided to steer clear of the ABC series.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

While Erika Girardi’s performance to “Unforgettable” was met with rave reviews from the judges, including Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba, it wasn’t enough to keep her on the show past Week 5. After it was announced that she and Nick Viall were in jeopardy, she was sent home.

“It was incredible. I mean, I did have a breakthrough. I’ve had a wonderful time. Thank you all so much,” Erika Girardi told Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron after her performance. “It was an incredible experience.”

Although Erika Girardi’s marriage was recently targeted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by her co-star’s husband, Paul Kemsley, who suggested she and Tom didn’t spend much time together, she has kept the drama on the show and failed to address the ongoing rumors of marriage trouble publicly.

That said, Erika Girardi did speak of her marriage and her supportive husband during an interview with People Magazine in February.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

While chatting with People Magazine months ago, Erika Girardi dished on her decision to launch her pop star alter-ego, Erika Jayne, in the mid-2000s with the full support of her husband.

“I lived Tom Girardi’s legal life with him first 10 years of our relationship,” she said. “I went to every legal organization, every event — all of those groups he belonged to and those speeches he gave.”

“He said, ‘I think that would be wonderful — go,'” Erika Girardi continued of her decision to launch her pop career. “I think that’s what makes marriage work — when you allow each other to be strong in their chosen profession; when you support each other and love each other.”

Erika Girardi went on to explain that her husband is not only an “incredibly special” man but also a great father and fantastic lawyer.

“They broke the mold when they made Tom for sure,” she added. “Tom is an incredibly special human being. He’s not only a great husband — he’s also a great father, a great friend, a great mentor, and a hell of a f***ing lawyer. He’s so good.”

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, tune into the second part of the three-part reunion special for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 tonight, April 18 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Nicole Weingart/Bravo]