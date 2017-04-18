‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Dishes On Barb, Her Wedding And Domestic Life

Jenelle Evans may be one of the most controversial figures on the Teen Mom franchise, but that hasn’t stopped her from creating big plans for her future. The reality star recently sat down with E! News and took the time to chat about her mom, her wedding and addressing the crazy rumors that her newborn daughter, Ensley, is actually her ex’s.

The Teen Mom 2 star may have been engaged several times already, but the reality queen is convinced she’s going to walk down the aisle with current fiance and father of her youngest daughter, Ensley. While many fans aren’t holding their breath that it’s actually going to happen, the star hasn’t come this far in planning a wedding with anyone else, so they may actually make it to the altar after all.

The reality star dished that she’s already on the hunt for a wedding dress and will be heading up to New York City with a close friend soon to say yes to her dress. She revealed that they are planning a simple, Southern wedding and that she can’t wait to be married to the man she dubs the love of her life.

“David is such a humble man and has never disrespected me. He can handle me so well. He treats my boys as if they were his own and that’s all I ever wanted for me and my family,” she said.

Recently, the pair has battled rumors that their daughter, Ensley, is not actually David’s, but Jenelle Evans’ ex, Kieffer Delp’s. The Teen Mom 2 star blasted the rumors, saying there was no truth to them and that her daughter only looked darker due to the Instagram filter that she used.

Jenelle Evans has previously stated that her mother may not be invited to the wedding, as she and Barb Evans are in a heated custody battle over her eldest son, Jace, 8. Jenelle handed Jace over to her mother several years ago as she attempted to kick her heroin addiction. While Barb said she could have Jace back when she cleaned up her act, she hasn’t made good on her deal and is still worried that Jenelle might not be in the best place to raise her son.

Since Jace has lived with Barb so long, she worries Jace would have immense trouble adjusting to his new life with his biological mother.

We've decided on forever! ????????#PerfectTiming @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have witnessed Jace telling both Jenelle Evans and her mother Barb that he wanted to live with them permanently. It is clear from his interactions with them that he loves both of them equally, and Jenelle told E! News that she plans to keep it that way.

“Jace doesn’t have a ‘side.’ He loves me and my mother equally and that will never change. I’m ok with that, too. I tell Jace and explain that me and my mom try to get along, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I don’t argue or even raise my voice in front of him anymore. If she makes me frustrated, I’ll simply hang up—no need for all of that extra stress,” she said.

Jenelle Evans also stated that she tries to ensure that Jace is included in all family activities and that he gets in plenty of time with his siblings.

However, do fans of Teen Mom 2 really believe that Jenelle doesn’t raise her voice anymore in front of her son? The rowdy star has always been known for loud fights with her mother, Barb, so it will be interesting to see in the new season if Jenelle Evans actually does tone it down and stops raising her voice in front of Jace.

