Kenya Moore Congratulates Erika Jayne On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Run, Says She Wants To Be Next

Who knew that fellow housewives Kenya Moore and Erika Jayne (Girardi) were so close? While talking to Good Morning America about her elimination from Dancing With The Stars, Erika Jayne said, “I really hope Kenya Moore gets on the show next.”

Kenya, who has been battling it out with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars, took a pause from the Season 9 reunion show drama to respond, congratulating Erika for her efforts on DWTS and dropping a huge hint that she does want to be cast by ABC on the dancing competition next.

Not long after Erika Jayne made her comments about wanting to see Kenya Moore compete on Dancing With The Stars, Kenya took to Instagram to praise her friend and let producers know that she wants an invite to compete. She captioned a video of Erika cosigning for her to join the show by writing the following.

“And THIS is exactly why I Eff with @theprettymess all day long! Erika you are the only friend I’ve had to share her shine. It means the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! You were great on @dancingabc And made me proud. Hope I’m next so I can bring home the trophy and crown. Then I’ll have 2!”

Erika Jayne was eliminated last night on Dancing With The Stars despite getting great feedback from the judges for a Viennese waltz to the theme of Disney’s Finding Dory. Erika even got busted for mouthing “I told you” to her partner Gleb Savchenko after the final results were shared and it was clear that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star would be the one to go home.

This made me smile. ???????????????? A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

While Erika’s Viennese waltz may have been decent, the RHOBH star was criticized for last week’s Madonna-inspired dance to “Express Yourself.” Erika admitted that she failed to connect with the crowd for that number and it was reported that this week’s performance was just “too little too late.”

As far as Kenya Moore competing on Dancing With The Stars, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is no stranger to taking on new reality TV challenges and once competed on Celebrity Apprentice as well as Worst Cooks In America. Kenya is no newcomer to the amount of hard work that a competition like DWTS would entail. However, there have been some questions about whether or not Kenya would fare well on a show of that nature because she’s not that big of a housewife and for those who are counting, she’s never actually, officially even been a wife.

This isn’t the first time that Kenya Moore has said out loud that she wants to be on Dancing With The Stars. Back in 2014, All About The Tea reported that Kenya was hinting about wanting to join the show. After Lisa Vanderpump made DWTS history as the first housewife to compete, NeNe Leakes followed and tried to put her best foot forward as well.

I snuck in @bravoandy chair during a break #RHOAreunion #caption this ???????? A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Although Kenya Moore was quick to shade NeNe Leakes’ DWTS run by claiming that she never even tuned in to support her former (and probably future) Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mate, she did make it clear that she wanted to be next.

Kenya Moore wasn’t next and instead, her friend and fellow housewife Erika Jayne made the cut before dancing a few weeks and then getting cut. If Kenya does end up moving from peach holder to ballroom dancer, this will be the third time that she has joined a reality TV show behind NeNe Leakes. If and when she does attempt to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy, NeNe will most likely have something to say about Kenya Moore’s latest gig.

Do you think Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore should be asked to compete on Dancing With The Stars after years of hinting that she wants to dance? Would you be cheering her on? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]