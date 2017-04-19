Just in time for 4/20 where festivals are being held across the country, various bakers, confectioners, and pastry chefs are stepping up to create high-end edibles — marijuana edibles to be clear — so that even foodies and those with sophisticated palates can get their medical marijuana without giving up taste. No longer are edibles just being thrown together by dispensaries, but instead, chefs and bakers are creating gourmet-baked goods like macaron and chocolates for those with sophisticated tastes. It’s a long way from the old school “pot brownie.”

But no matter how delicious, JAMA or The Journal of the American Medical Association says that it’s hard to say just how strong marijuana edibles actually are, says the Inquisitr. The journal conducted their own tests, and of 75 products (47 brands), 17 percent were labeled accurately for strength, 23 percent were under-labeled, and 60 percent were over-labeled, in respect to the amount of THC. Without an accurate labeling and measurement, this can lead to under-dosing or overdosing, in terms of treating a medical issue, so for those using medical marijuana edibles, until there is an accurate way of measuring, the buyer or eater should beware.

One of the most popular gourmet edibles has been the macarons made by a San Francisco company called Madame Munchie. The company won the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup Award for the Best Medical Marijuana Edibles in San Francisco for their Artisanal Cannabis Macarons. Each macaron contains 20 mgs of THC, and the flavors that were the most popular with the judges were Hazelnut Mocha, Citrus a l’amande, Tropical Jungle, Green Gold, and PB&J.

Macarons are universally popular and appeal to those seeking medical marijuana without smoking, according to one of the company’s founders.

“Our mission is to provide wellness, relief and delicious, smoke-free alternative that will allow our patients to experience a unique moment of gourmet medication. Our carefully handcrafted edibles use some the finest local ingredients available and are lab tested to ensure potency, purity and consistent dosage levels.”

The company seeks to provide a tasty product with excellent, well-sourced ingredients. They also seek to provide a consistent dosage level.

The New Yorker recently wrote an article about Laurie Wolf, who is known as the Martha Stewart of marijuana edibles. Wolf is the author of several cookbooks as well as the creator of recipes for columns in all of the marijuana publications like High Times, Dope, and Culture. Wolf lives in Oregon, where recreational marijuana was legalized in 2014.

Thanks to people like Laurie Wolf, the “bone dry pot brownie served in college dorm rooms” is a thing of the past, and “edibles” now come in forms like cannabis-infused candy, breath sprays, spritzers, and savory foods, from bacon to smoked salmon. It is now possible to have a “cannabis chef” cater a multi-course menu using different strains.

Wolf says that the key is to know your dosage, and what dosage is in a particular serving size of whatever food you are eating.

“Tiny people can eat a two-hundred-milligram squib” — a powerful gummy candy — “and they barely feel it. Then there are three-hundred-pound men who eat one of our brownies, which have a five- to ten-milligram THC dose, and it wipes them out.”

But those gourmands who want to stay a step ahead of the edibles trend should look to the baristas, says CNBC. A company called Somatik, a San Francisco-based cannabis startup, recently partnered with popular local coffee company Ritual Roasters to create a cannabis chocolate-covered coffee bean. The company already makes a cold brew with THC, and eight ounces is a bit pricey, as it will cost you about $11.

Somatik founder Chris Schroeder says that infusion techniques will be useful in many gourmet products.

“Infusion technology has really improved in the last few years, that’s part of what made it the right time for this product. Two [or] three years ago if you picked up a beverage, there was an oil floating on top, you would shake it kind of like salad dressing. There was oil on top, it would separate. The infusions we use are water soluble so you don’t get it separating.”

With these new inventions, the sky is the limit, and it won’t be about hiding cannabis in things, but rather including the flavors of different strains.

Starting this Thursday, in Washington, D.C., the 420 festival will get started and run through the weekend. It will include games, music, and yes, tastings, including the “Mamajuana Edibles 420 Smokeout.”

What do you think of the new gourmet edibles?

