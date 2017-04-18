WWE News: Randy Orton Wins Triple Threat Match, Shinsuke Nakamura Competes At WWE Bowling Green Event Monday

While the superstars of the WWE Raw roster were in action in Columbus, Ohio, for Monday Night Raw last night, the SmackDown Live stars were also competing. Among those who were part of a recent live event held in Kentucky were WWE World Champion Randy Orton, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, and the newest NXT star joining the roster, Shinsuke Nakamura. The latest event could very well show some of the upcoming feuds or matches fans might expect if they are attending a live show in the near future or even matches coming to the SmackDown Live brand soon.

According to WrestleZone, Monday’s live WWE SmackDown house show results came from Bowling Green, Kentucky. It featured a total of seven matches, including all of the SmackDown champions in action. In the show’s opener, Mojo Rawley teamed with the team of Breezeango to defeat Jinder Mahal and The Ascension. That was followed by Luke Harper managing to get a win over his former Wyatt Family teammate, Erick Rowan. That could indicate these two may have several matches on the way during their the course of the next month leading toward the WWE Backlash pay-per-view next month.

The first champion to compete at last night’s show was Kevin Owens, who once again had a match against his rival from NXT and Raw, Sami Zayn. Owens got the win as he continues on his way towards the WWE Payback pay-per-view coming later this month. That match was followed up by two-time NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura getting into the ring against Dolph Ziggler. As expected, Nakamura got the win in what is likely to be the first program he’s part of since recently joining WWE SmackDown.

Nakamura worked double-duty in a way as he competed on an NXT show for Concord, New Hampshire, several days before the one in Kentucky last night. During that show on last Friday, Nakamura teamed with Tye Dillinger to take on Scott Dawson and the NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Nakamura and Tye won, but the match served as a way for several of those stars to say goodbye to NXT based on their recent call-up to the main rosters.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion had her work cut out for her at the event. Naomi defended her title in a “Sixpack Challenge.” The match featured Natalya, Becky Lynch, Carmella, and the two newest women’s stars to arrive during the “superstar shake-up” last week: Charlotte and Tamina. Naomi was victorious in this match, and one has to wonder whether she will defend the title in this manner on SmackDown or at the next pay-per-view for the brand. At one point during the match, Naomi reminded James Ellsworth to stay off the apron during her matches.

The current WWE SmackDown tag team champions The Usos were able to defend their titles. They took on former champs American Alpha, a team that never seemed to get the fan backing they needed upon their arrival to the main roster. Based on the previous results in the show with Breezeango working with Mojo, one has to wonder if WWE has plans to try to use Fandango and Tyler Breeze as a popular team that is over with the fans in the title picture.

Speaking of title pictures, currently, WWE World Champion Randy Orton is scheduled to compete at the end of this month. He’ll take on former champion Bray Wyatt in a first ever “House of Horrors” match as part of the Payback card. Last night, Orton was in action, but Wyatt was not around, as he is now part of the Raw roster. For Orton’s match, he got a triple threat bout featuring AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. Orton won the match.

A fan was able to capture the finish of the triple-threat match between the three competitors. Toward the final moments, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles went for his Phenomenal Forearm finisher, but Corbin was there to knock him to the outside. As Corbin turned back around, “The Viper” was ready to strike with the RKO. From there, the pinfall was only a matter of Orton crawling over to make the final cover for the win.

Sometimes the matches at the house cards show what could be coming in the future for the various WWE stars and their feuds or title contenders. With the main event, Styles is likely going to be fighting or feuding with Kevin Owens over the United States title a bit, but a Corbin vs. Orton feud for the major title has also been rumored. However, it’s not too far-fetched to believe that these three could still meet in a Triple Threat on SmackDown Live in the near future.

