‘The Walking Dead’ With Norman Reedus And Andrew Lincoln: Season 8 All Out War With Negan [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln will change drastically in tone and intensity with Season 8, as each season does. Season 7 was significantly different from previous seasons, and Season 8 will be a lot different than Season 7.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln as Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, together with the rest of the cast, experienced an oppressive situation. Negan established authority over the survivors.

The suffering of Norman Reedus’ Daryl and the other characters felt very real, both to the viewers and the cast. These realistic sufferings, while showcasing the masterful talents of Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, and other cast members, were not well received by viewers.

The Walking Dead’s Scott Gimple is quoted by Digital Spy as saying the following.

“It’s going to be bigger. It’s going to be more intense. I say these things and I’ve meant them every year, and I think we’ve actually accomplished that. This year, the same thing. More intense. The first four episodes will melt people’s minds and break their televisions.”

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln have also expressed excitement about The Walking Dead Season 8. Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln have made it clear that they can hardly wait to get back to work.

The Walking Dead Season 8 is going to change that feeling from oppression for Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln’s characters to one of fighting back. There won’t likely be a total victory for Rick’s group. There will be victories and defeats in various battles, but there will be no more occupation and no more of Negan’s sort of taxation that kept the group demoralized and stripped of any gain.

The Walking Dead Season 8 Casting Spoilers

The Walking Dead’s cast for Season 8 will feature Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene-Rhee. These three will be the leaders. They will be the generals of the war, together with Ezekiel, portrayed by Khary Payton.

Norman Reedus, Daryl Dixon, and Laura Cohan, together with Chandler Riggs as Carl, Dania Gurira as Michonne, Lennie James as Morgan, and Melissa McBride as Carol, are the survivors of many if not all six The Walking Dead’s seasons. These will most likely remain central to the plot throughout Season 8.

The Walking Dead’s Season 8 regular cast will also include Alanna Masterson as Tara, Christian Serratos as Rosita, Josh McDermitt as Eugene, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Tom Payne as Jesus, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Xander Berkeley as Gregory, and of course, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, according to Digital Spy.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln will continue in their key roles in Season 8, but Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene will step into a position once carried by her husband, Glenn, despite her pregnancy. Maggie is going to step up powerfully, giving Lauren a much larger role.

Steven Ogg who portrays Simon, Katelyn Nacon as Enid, and Pollyanna McIntosh as Janis, leader of the garbage people, will also be joining the Walking Dead cast with expanded roles. Digital Spy notes that Enid has a close connection to Carl.

Romance In The Air During “All Out War”

Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead recently joked that his love interest will be with the tiger, Shiva. As usual, Daryl Dixon will steer clear of romantic attachments with other cast members. Carol will have a relationship with Ezekiel, Michonne and Rick will continue to be an item, and young love between Carl and Enid will blossom.

The Rise of Maggie on The Walking Dead Season 8

Lauren Cohan’s Maggie will become a powerful leader of the Hilltop after deposing the treacherous Gregory at some point in Season 8, according to Comic Book. Lauren Cohan’s role in The Walking Dead will be significantly increased in Season 8.

Norman Reedus, Rick Grimes, and Laura Cohan will be the dominant players in “All Out War.” The Walking Dead Season 8 will cover the arc of “All Out War” which matches the comic books Vol. 20 and 21, or issues No. 115 through No. 126, according to Den of Geek. It is unknown if all this material will be covered in Season 8 or if some will carry on into Season 9.

While Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon is not in the comics, this fan favorite is not about to be sidelined. Norman Reedus fans know Daryl will be in the thick of the battle.

The Handling Of The Time Jump

The pace of The Walking Dead through the material of the comic book is unknown. There is a time jump of two years in the comic book, but it is quite possible that time jump might not lend well to the television program. Does everyone in the cast want to age two years overnight? It is possible that writers will fill in that time, rather than have a huge jump, but a jump could happen.

Will Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln age two years overnight? Will viewers miss the birth of Maggie’s son? What about Judith and Carl?

Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple is quoted in Cleveland.

“We’re doing the book, we do all sorts of variations on it, and then we do things that are inspired by it and then we change things up with a remix. But I will say there are things that happen in that time jump that are referred to that are super interesting. And thus we might see some of that stuff; it might not be the same sort of jump, or we’ll do that two to five years in real time.”

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln admit they did not enjoy season 7, but they are really thrilled about Season 8 of The Walking Dead. Hopefully, viewers will also be thrilled.

While The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln will likely parallel the comic book, there will be deviations and plot shifts to keep viewers guessing.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]