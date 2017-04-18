Luann de Lesseps On Tinsley Mortimer: Is She Judging New ‘RHONY’ Star On Arrest?

Luann de Lesseps has been through quite a bit over the past couple of years, as she’s found love and then been cheated on. When Thomas D’Agostino cheated on her last year, the cheating scandal played out on The Real Housewives of New York, even though they were planning their wedding. de Lesseps was heartbroken, but she was even more shocked that the ladies judged her decision to stay with Thomas. He clearly made a mistake and she forgave him. So when Luann learned that the new housewife had a mugshot, did she judge her new co-star?

According to a new Bravo report, Luann de Lesseps is now speaking out about the new co-star on The Real Housewives of New York. Tinsley Mortimer was arrested last year for trespassing at the home of her ex-boyfriend, Alexander “Nico” Fanjul. On the show, Tinsley reveals that she had forgotten her handbag and she went back to get it without knowing that her ex-boyfriend was calling the police on her. Tinsley has revealed that she made a mistake, but is Luann de Lesseps judging her for it?

“I’ve known Tinsley throughout the years, not well, but I know Tinsley and I thought, she’s walking into a tough crowd, and I feel like she needs to reinvent herself,” Luann de Lesseps explains to Bravo about the new wife, revealing that they actually know one another, adding, “I hope for her that Housewives is gonna be something that’s beneficial to her.”

Of course, the two may not be friends, but Luann actually knows about what happened to Mortimer. As it turns out, they may have some mutual friends in Florida, so de Lesseps feels comfortable talking about her co-star’s arrest.

“I happened to see Tinsley in Palm Beach just before this whole incident happened where she got arrested. And so I was quite surprised and shocked. But at the same time, I think she was in a really bad place, and I think you do really silly things sometimes when you’re not in a great place,” Luann de Lesseps explains to Bravo, adding, “So I hope being on the show and being back in New York City is gonna be a good thing for her. And I think it will.”

Of course, The Real Housewives of New York is a great place for people to start over. Their past mistakes are often exposed when the women join these kinds of shows, but they can discuss it and close the chapter. And then they can use the platform to create businesses that will make them money, as so many of the housewives have done over the years. And Luann de Lesseps believes that this opportunity is great for Tinsley.

“The only advice I tend to give to any woman starting on the show or being in the Housewives is just to be yourself, because the camera doesn’t lie,” Luann points out, adding, “She keeps it real, Tinsley, so I think she does well for a first seasoner on the show.”

And it is a great piece of advice for Mortimer; the camera doesn’t lie. Luann de Lesseps would know that best herself, as she was caught possibly cheating on her boyfriend a few years ago when the ladies were traveling on a cast trip. Despite speaking French on the phone, she was caught trying to cover her tracks. And now that Thomas has been caught cheating, de Lesseps has learned that it is best to keep it open and honest.

What do you think of Luann de Lesseps’ comments about Tinsley? Are you surprised that she isn’t judging her co-star for the arrest and her making a mistake, since Thomas was judged for cheating on Luann?

