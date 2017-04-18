Vicki Gunvalson Welcomes Taylor Armstrong To Coto De Caza: Filming ‘RHOC’ Instead Of ‘RHOBH’?

Vicki Gunvalson is the queen of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as she’s the longest standing housewife in any franchise. She has been on the show for over a decade and she continues to return to the show to film every year. Vicki has shared her ups and downs with viewers and she has inspired many other women to film the show in other cities. In fact, just a short drive away, Taylor Armstrong once filmed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong. But is she going to film The Real Housewives of Orange County with Gunvalson?

According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she was hanging out with Taylor and her husband over the weekend. She didn’t specify what they were doing while they were hanging out with Vicki, but it sounds like they enjoyed spending some time together. They could have been at the same event, or they could have simply run into one another during Easter weekend.

“Happy Easter! Beautiful day with Kennedy, John Bluher, and family. Seeing our friend Vicki Gunvalson and family at brunch was icing on the cake,” Taylor tweeted over the weekend, to which Vicki Gunvalson replied, “Welcome to Coto de caza honey. So nice catching up with you, John and Kennedy.”

It’s uncertain whether Armstrong would even return to The Real Housewives franchise after she went through quite a bit while filming. Taylor’s husband committed suicide after she had wrapped her second season of the show, because he knew that his abusive ways would be featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was left with a million-dollar lawsuit and she had to focus on her daughter. She eventually stopped filming the show, unlike Vicki Gunvalson who has filmed all of her ups and downs.

And it sounds like Gunvalson could see Armstrong as a close friend, as they do have plenty of things in common. They have both gone through divorces, deaths, and they both have children. But Vicki may love Taylor because she’s running her own business. In her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she opened up about her life after the show and her estranged husband’s suicide.

“I have been running a new supplement company, Liv Fit Labs, LLC and enjoying time with my daughter, Kennedy and husband, John. I am back living in California and have been catching up with friends and family and spending time at the beach,” Taylor Armstrong has written about her life in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year.

And Taylor is used to the drama that she could be exposed to if she filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County with Vicki Gunvalson. She used to film alongside Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards. She recently opened up about Yolanda Hadid’s illness, which was a huge storyline last year on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“When I returned to Beverly Hills and attended Ken’s birthday luncheon, I was interested to know how all the girls were. It’s normal when you are catching up with friends to ask how other friends are doing, especially when someone has been ill. I was surprised to learn that she wasn’t feeling better after all this time and all the intensive treatments she has gone through. When I started asking about her health, the ladies acted as if it was taboo to talk about it, which I found odd considering Yolanda has been very public about her health issues,” she continues, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson’s tweet about Armstrong? Do you think she could be moving to Coto De Casa and possibly film The Real Housewives of Orange County?

