Is Angelina Jolie Getting Married To Rumored British Boyfriend? Plus, What Does Brad Pitt Think?

Angelina Jolie may be technically married to Brad Pitt but new reports suggest the actress has already moved on.

As she and Pitt prepare to finalize their divorce, rumors are swirling in regards to Jolie’s potential new romance — and alleged plans to get married to her British mystery man just months into their rumored relationship.

On April 16, the International Business Times shared a report from In Touch Weekly magazine, which suggested Angelina Jolie had shocked Brad Pitt with news of her new man.

“The news caught Brad completely off-guard. He had no idea [Angelina Jolie] was seeing anybody, let alone someone she’s considering marrying,” the magazine’s insider stated.

The International Business Times went on to reveal that the alleged status of Angelina Jolie’s new relationship could complicate her ongoing custody fight with Pitt. As the magazine source mentioned, Pitt is said to be concerned about the unidentified man getting to spend more time with his six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

“The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening,” the insider said. “Brad hasn’t met [Angelina Jolie]’s man, doesn’t want to meet him, and considers him an interloper in his family.”

While Angelina Jolie has not yet commented on her rumored romance, the report went on to reveal that she would confirm the relationship in the coming weeks once her split from Pitt has been finalized. As for who her mystery man may be, the outlet suggested a report by Hollywood Life had claimed he was a “British philanthropist” whom Angelina Jolie met last year after being introduced by mutual friends in London.

“[Angelina Jolie] began crushing on her new man before she even broke up with Brad,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “She met the new guy a while ago while she was still married.”

“He has a generous, philanthropic spirit,” the source continued. “He also has political ambitions which she loves. Angie feels her new guy, if it works out, could propel her out of Hollywood and into the next phase of her life — the serious political arena.”

As fans may recall, Angelina Jolie spent several months in London last year with Brad Pitt and her family as the actor tended to his filming responsibilities on the World War II film Allied with Marion Cotillard.

While in London, Brad Pitt faced allegations of an on-set affair with Cotillard, but ultimately, after Cotillard was blamed for Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, the actress took to Instagram to deny the rumors regarding her alleged relationship with Pitt and insisted she was in a committed relationship with boyfriend Guillaume Canet.

“This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into,” Cotillard wrote in September of last year after Angelina Jolie filed documents to end her marriage. “Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you.”

Angelina Jolie has not yet spoken out on the idea of an impending wedding, nor has she commented on the idea that her relationship with the potential mystery man began prior to her split from Pitt last September.

In other Angelina Jolie news, she and her children will reportedly be moving into the Cecil B. DeMille mansion in Los Feliz, California after the actress offered a whopping $25 million for the home.

