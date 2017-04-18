‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’: Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Share Easter Photo, Tease Real Wedding Rumors

There’s a huge difference between what is currently airing on Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta compared to what is going on in the private lives of Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez. On last night’s episode, the paternity scandal raged on as Stevie and Joseline continued to work on finding out who fathered baby Bonnie Bella. In real life, we already know that Stevie J is the father.

Now that Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have moved past much of their pregnancy drama, the on-again, off again couple are back on. Or at least it seems that way on social media with both Stevie and Joseline posting pictures of each other on Instagram as well as spending holidays as a family.

Happy Easter A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Most recently, Stevie and Joseline spent Easter together and even went so far as to share a picture of their family time on Instagram. Joseline captioned the picture with a simple, “Happy Easter” but body language says it all. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez are back together and looking just as happy together as they did before all the drama last season and over the summer.

Even more proof that the two are an item again lies in another Joseline Hernandez Instagram post from four days ago. In it, she and Stevie are posing on a red carpet alongside another man. The caption says “Litty” and Stevie’s hand is resting comfortably on Joseline’s hip.

Litty A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

As if that’s not enough evidence, on Stevie J’s Instagram, he recently posted an advertisement for Joseline Hernandez’s birthday party to be held on April 22, at the Gold Room. Stevie is hosting the party for his newest baby mama.

To further prove that Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have reunited, the Puerto Rican princess even posted a huge hint, also on Instagram. In yet another shared photo of Stevie and Joseline together, she wrote, “Any b***h that works for him works for me! #lahhatl.”

In another similar Instagram post, Joseline claimed that Stevie wants her to have another baby, fueling rumors that not only are the LHHATL pair back together, but also considering finally getting married for real this time. As many Love & Hip Hop Atlanta fans recall, Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez claimed for two entire seasons of the VH1 reality show that they were married. It was only last summer while the pair were embroiled in one of the nastiest feuds ever that Stevie admitted to never having been legally married to Joseline.

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have been sharing their renewed lovefest all over Instagram, which has everyone wondering when Stevie will put a ring on it for real this time. Their reunion comes just in time for some of the most intense Stevie and Joseline paternity drama to play out on current episodes of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

We ‘re at the point in Season 6 where Stevie and Joseline have been to court after Joseline asked a judge to force a paternity test. Stevie then retaliated by asking for full custody of Bonnie Bella if she was proved to be his child. He also asked that Joseline Hernandez be drug tested upon giving birth because Stevie claimed last year that Joseline was doing drugs while she was pregnant.

Who diz woman???????????????????????????? A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Both Stevie and Joseline admitted on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in last night’s episode that they said awful things and made even more awful accusations against each other because they were mad as their relationship fell apart last year. Now that Stevie has learned of Bonnie Bella’s paternity and come to grips with being a father again, it looks like all of the outrageous accusations waged against him, including the most shocking claims that Stevie was guilty of molesting his other young daughter, have long been forgotten.

Do you think Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez will actually get married this time around and possibly even have more children? Should they? Sound off in the comments section below.

Tune in for more Love & Hip Hop Atlanta drama on VH1 on Mondays at 8/7c.

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Images]