Kylie Jenner Copying Someone’s Style Again? Coachella Highlighter Yellow Hair Was Unoriginal 

Kylie Jenner is being accused of ripping off someone else’s style yet again after she wore her hair in a highlighter yellow bob to Coachella.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has become one of the top celebrities to look toward for festival fashion and beauty inspiration. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been accused of jacking someone’s style ideas before. Now, she is being accused of copying her yellow highlighter hair from singer K. Michelle.

Morning???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Love & Hip Hop star posted and deleted a photo of herself on Instagram with a bright yellow bob. The singer said that she liked her hair better in the caption.

#KMichelle likes her hair better than #KylieJenner’s! #Socialites, who rocked the #HighlighterHair look better? A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

K. Michelle was clearly trying to call the teenager out for seemingly copying her style. She also added the hashtag #culture and later clarified what she meant by her post, the Revelist reported.

Kylie Jenner’s stylist and wig guru Tokyo Stylez said that the wig was a custom blend of two different shades — Manic Panic semi-permanent hair dyes in Electric Banana and Electric Lizard, according to Cosmopolitan.

Ky-lighter???? | @manicpanicnyc #electricbanana + #electriclizard A post shared by Touched By Tokyo – Hairstylist (@tokyostylez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Kylie Jenner did not respond, but the following day at Coachella, the reality star was rocking a purple bob.

This is not the first time the celebrity has been accused of copying someone else’s look. Back in January, Kylie was accused of copying indie makeup artist Vlada Haggarty’s photo and recreating it for her holiday makeup campaign for Kylie cosmetics.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kylie Jenner’s Puma Ad Backfires, Kim Kardashian’s Morning Sickness Sponsor Isn’t Helping

Kim Kardashian Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s New Show And Blames Kris Jenner, Insiders Claim

Kylie Jenner Prom Surprise: Reality Star Attends High School Dance With A Date

Kylie Jenner The Center Of Rap Feud, New Song To Prove It After Rumored Tyga Split

Kylie Jenner Snapchats Alone In Mansion After Tyga ‘Moved Out’ But They Are Not Broken Up, Insiders Claim

Kylie Jenner, Tyga Breakup Confirmed, But Is The Split Temporary? Insiders Say Reunion Is Likely

Last year, WWD reported that the makeup artist was suing Jenner for copying her work, but the two seemed to have come to a peaceful agreement.

And the insanity continues…. @graftobianmakeup what can we do about it? This is your loose metallic powder in Copper mixed with the clear gloss! #graftobianmakeup #vladamua A post shared by Vlada Haggerty (@vladamua) on Dec 5, 2015 at 1:12pm PST

By the end of January, Kylie was posting photos of Vlada Haggarty’s work on Instagram, telling fans to go check out her “wonderful” work.

This really is everything???? Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladamua! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Do you think Kylie Jenner copied K. Michelle’s hairstyle? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images]