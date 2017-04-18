Kylie Jenner Copying Someone’s Style Again? Coachella Highlighter Yellow Hair Was Unoriginal 

Kylie Jenner is being accused of ripping off someone else’s style yet again after she wore her hair in a highlighter yellow bob to Coachella.
Kylie Jenner, 19, has become one of the top celebrities to look toward for festival fashion and beauty inspiration. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been accused of jacking someone’s style ideas before. Now, she is being accused of copying her yellow highlighter hair from singer K. Michelle.
According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Love & Hip Hop star posted and deleted a photo of herself on Instagram with a bright yellow bob. The singer said that she liked her hair better in the caption.
K. Michelle was clearly trying to call the teenager out for seemingly copying her style. She also added the hashtag #culture and later clarified what she meant by her post, the Revelist reported.
Kylie Jenner’s stylist and wig guru Tokyo Stylez said that the wig was a custom blend of two different shades — Manic Panic semi-permanent hair dyes in Electric Banana and Electric Lizard, according to Cosmopolitan.
Kylie Jenner did not respond, but the following day at Coachella, the reality star was rocking a purple bob.
This is not the first time the celebrity has been accused of copying someone else’s look. Back in January, Kylie was accused of copying indie makeup artist Vlada Haggarty’s photo and recreating it for her holiday makeup campaign for Kylie cosmetics.
We are very happy to share that the issue has been resolved???? Thanks so much to every single one of you creative souls who supported us, we truly appreciate you ❤❤❤ Model @brittrafuson of @omodelsagency Makeup by @vladamua photo & post by @juliakuzmenko???? #Repost @kyliejenner ・・・ Check out this inspiring photograph from @juliakuzmenko and @vladamua!????????????
Last year, WWD reported that the makeup artist was suing Jenner for copying her work, but the two seemed to have come to a peaceful agreement.
And the insanity continues…. @graftobianmakeup what can we do about it? This is your loose metallic powder in Copper mixed with the clear gloss! #graftobianmakeup #vladamua
By the end of January, Kylie was posting photos of Vlada Haggarty’s work on Instagram, telling fans to go check out her “wonderful” work.
This really is everything???? Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladamua!
