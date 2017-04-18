‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast: Eden Sassoon Is Ready To Quit?

Eden Sassoon appears to be considering an exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although the daughter of hair icon Vidal Sassoon was featured only in a part-time role during the seventh season of the show, a new post on Twitter seems to suggest that she’s already had enough of the Bravo reality series.

On April 17, Eden Sassoon posted a text message exchange in which an unidentified person advised her against returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8.

“Try to call when you can. I still want to hear what your next step is and one thing I beg is not to do [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. I saw one episode and was completely insulted of how people spoke to you,” the message read.

In the caption of her photo, Eden Sassoon told fans that everyone she knows personally and even those that she doesn’t have all encouraged her to steer clear of the show. She also said that she’s been told that her light is too bright.

In November of last year, ahead of the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 6, a Radar Online report suggested that several cast members were enraged after learning Eden Sassoon was being brought to the show to fill one of the spots left by Yolanda Foster and Kathryn Dennis, who exited the show after Season 5.

“Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards really do not like [Eden Sassoon] at all,” said the source. “Lisa Rinna, especially, does not get along with Eden.”

“Some of them say [Eden Sassoon] acts like the first big fortune heiress to ever be on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills],” the insider continued. “There’s talk that Eden is just a phony who is trying too desperately to be accepted… They think that Eden wants nothing more than to be a regular like them!”

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7, Eden Sassoon made her thoughts clear on Kim Richards’ sobriety issues, and many felt her comments were out of line. However, others believed that because of Sassoon’s past experiences with addiction, she was simply concerned for her co-star.

Eden Sassoon joined the Bravo cast last year, and at the same time, Dorit Kemsley, a friend of Lisa Vanderpump, was brought to the show in a full-time role.

In March, TooFab shared an interview with Eden Sassoon in which she looked back on her experience on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Every single day I have minimum of 20 people reach out to me. Minimum. And whether it’s online or I give them my number or email back and forth, people go through some serious, serious things in life,” Eden Sassoon said of viewers’ reaction to her time on the show. “Every single day, I’m reminded that what I’m doing and what I’m talking about relates to people suffering in this world. If that’s why I’m here, that’s why I’m here and I’m okay with that, completely okay with that.”

While Eden Sassoon doesn’t seem sold on the idea of a potential Season 8 return, Bravo TV likely won’t announce who will be returning to the cast and who will be leaving until later this year.

To see more of Eden Sassoon and her co-stars, tune into part two of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion special tonight, April 18 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

