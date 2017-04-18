Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and the IRS had a run-in right before Easter weekend, and it looks like the IRS won, clearing out all of the couple’s bank accounts, and walking away with over $700,000, leaving Tori and Dean with nothing. But Tori Spelling won’t let something like empty bank accounts get in the way of a good party, as she still threw a giant kiddie Easter bash for their five children. Meanwhile, Dean McDermott is having to get creative himself, because allegedly he is having trouble coming up with the funds to pay his ex by May 1 in order to stay out of jail.

While Tori and Dean were said to be aware that they owed over $700,000 in a federal tax lien from 2014 alone, they had not made arrangements to make payments, so the government decided to seize what they could and took $700,000 from Spelling and McDermott’s bank accounts and investments the week before Easter, reports the Inquisitr. The couple seem to owe money all over town, including a hefty sum to American Express and over $100,000 to McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, as Dean stopped paying child support and also stopped paying his son Jack’s school fees.

#happyeaster from our family to yours! The kids loved their backyard #egghunt . @imdeanmcdermott and #BabyBeau and I loved watching them! Xoxo A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

But even though Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s accounts have all been drained, that didn’t stop them from throwing a huge Easter kid’s bash at their rental home, complete with a giant bouncy house on their tennis court. Tori has explained to fans that she has expensive taste, and because she grew up with money, she never learned how to budget. But continuing to go further and further into debt could land husband Dean McDermott in jail; if he doesn’t pay up to his ex-wife, she has the power to once again hold him in contempt of court, and a judge will have him arrested.

Despite mounting debts, Spelling and McDermott have just had their fifth child (six now for McDermott). For their Easter party, Tori organized a big egg hunt at their $2 million rental home. Tori Spelling covered long dining tables with candles and seemed not to be concerned that the IRS had drained their accounts reportedly of $700,000.

But instead of having a low-key Easter in order to make support payments to his ex-wife, instead, Dean McDermott is trying to make arrangements to delay the May 1 $2,500 child support payment, according to a source close to the family.

“He is already trying to push off the payment.”

Dean McDermott owes Eustace $110,000, and because his ex took pity on him, she is allowing him to make payments. However, if he falls behind, friends say she won’t hesitate to have him arrested. But if Tori and Dean think that declaring bankruptcy will get them out of paying Eustace, they are wrong, as filing doesn’t excuse child support.

I love our 1st family photos with Baby Beau in @People! ❤️ So amazing to be able to share with you all. Click and see the article and more pics in bio! Photos by @elizabethmessina A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

But Perez Hilton says that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott still owe around $100,000 to Amex, which is what Dean meant when he told the judge in his child support case that he had fallen on “hard times.”

But all of this still doesn’t seem to have gotten through to Tori Spelling, who at 43 with five kids, still says she is open to having more children.

“All my kids have their little pair, so I would be open to one more.”

After a rut where Dean McDermott cheated on her, Tori Spelling explained that they had more kids to renew their relationship.

“Rebuilding our marriage took time. And now, having a new baby, it makes sense. It’s like a new baby in a new relationship.”

Easter is 2 days away! ???? Who doesn't LOVE an Egg Hunt!?! Hop to it…I have some great ideas for an EGGmazing celebration! Link in bio #HattieHunts A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Do you have any sympathy for Tori and Dean, or do you think they have caused their own problems with the IRS?

