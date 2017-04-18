Scheana Shay ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Was She Too Harsh On Mike Shay?

Scheana Shay was ready to shut the chapter about her divorce this week as the final episode of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired. It was during this reunion special that she got to come face to face with her estranged husband, Mike Shay. Even though the two had lived together for a few years, they hadn’t spoken to one another for months. As soon as the divorce papers were filed, Scheana Shay and her estranged husband stopped talking to one another. Since he didn’t film Vanderpump Rules with her, he quickly disappeared. But Scheana had to address her fans, and she came across rather rude when she told Mike that she would hurt him the way he had hurt her.

According to a new Bravo report, Scheana Shay is now speaking out about how it was to relive the reunion special, where she came face to face with Mike. He was invited to share his side of the story on the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, as viewers had really only heard from Scheana. She signed up to film the show, but he never asked to be in the spotlight, and as he revealed during the reunion, his family didn’t know about his drug use and marital problems.

“It was really difficult. I didn’t think it was going to be that hard for me, but I got through it. I cried a lot. I, like, emotionally blacked out afterward and was like ‘Wait, what did I just say? Did I say this? I should have said this,'” Scheana Shay told Bravo on their new podcast, revealing that she did have some regrets about how she handled everything.

Of course, new details about the divorce came to light during the reunion special. Scheana Shay essentially revealed that Mike had been texting with another woman just months into their marriage, and she felt betrayed by his actions. This wasn’t something that was shared on Vanderpump Rules, and maybe they wanted to keep this behind closed doors. And when Shay joined the cast, Scheana freaked out. Before he joined the crew on the set, Scheana Shay had to ask a producer for a drink.

“I just needed something to calm my nerves,” she explained of her decision to drink before seeing her estranged husband, adding, “I feel I was able to let most of [my anger toward Shay] go at the reunion. Once it’s all aired and done, I think I’ll be able to let all of it go.”

Of course, Scheana Shay has moved on. As she told Mike at the reunion, she is already dating someone new. She recently made her romance with Robert Valletta public. He was shocked because he follows Robert on Instagram, and he appeared to be heartbroken over the news. But one of the more shocking things that she told Mike was that she had planned to hurt him as much as he had hurt her. Mike revealed that Scheana Shay had told him to come home so they could work things out. But as soon as he walked into their apartment, she announced their divorce on television.

“There were intentional things [Shay] did that hurt me…He already hurt me as much as he possibly could, so I’m in a place now where I’m happy, and I want everyone to know it,” Scheana Shay revealed to Bravo, and this was something that people were not too happy about.

Many feel that she should have taken the high road and just walked away from the marriage. Do you think Scheana Shay handled the reunion properly, or should she have been nicer to Mike despite their past issues?

