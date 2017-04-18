‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Confirms She And Baby Daddy No. 3 Are Off

The identity of Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy has been a mystery since she announced she was pregnant earlier this year. Fans already know it isn’t ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom she split with in 2016, and she’s been decidedly silent on the issue since then.

Rumors swirled that the Teen Mom 2 star was trying to work on things with the baby daddy and that they may reunite. It was even suggested that MTV would like to add the mystery man to the cast of Teen Mom 2 to play into Kailyn Lowry’s storyline for Season 8.

My @cupcakemag spread is coming out this Friday! Finishing my interview questions and we'd like to hear a few from you! What do you want to know? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

It looks like the rumors that Kailyn and the man whose identity is yet to be revealed aren’t making amends any time soon are true. Kailyn Lowry confirmed this yesterday, stating that she was looking for baby names for her new addition and that she didn’t need anyone to agree with her, insinuating that he was totally out of the picture.

Girl I don't need anyone to agree with me and I still can't decide ???????? https://t.co/BKj5dI1KAl — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 17, 2017

Kailyn Lowry has been decidedly mum on the baby daddy’s identity since she has stated she didn’t know how involved he would be in her new child’s life. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting any clues she has dropped on his identity and have hungrily lapped up any crumbs she’s given. However, in the past few weeks, tweets have hinted that he’s not going to be involved.

For a while, there were rumors that Kailyn Lowry was in a lesbian relationship with friend Becky Hayter, but that was squashed when it was discovered that Hayter is in a relationship with another woman. There were also rumors that the father of the baby was her friend from school, Chris Lopez. Kailyn added fuel to the fire by calling the baby, “Baby LO” in a Snapchat. However, many fans have stated that this isn’t the case and LO actually stands for Loved One.

Kailyn Lowry has confirmed that Chris Lopez is not the father when stating that her baby daddy is, indeed, black, earlier this month.

While Kailyn has kept silent on the identity of the paternity of her third child’s baby, she has stated that she has inked a deal to write a third tell-all book that she has been working on during her pregnancy. The mom-of-three will likely reveal some of the juicy drama that fans have been waiting for.

Loved today outside in philly ????☀️ photo cred: @kcorreia23 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

It may seem a bit sad that Kailyn Lowry is going at it alone, but it seems she has the support of lots of friends around her. The Teen Mom 2 star has always been incredibly independent, a trait she likely learned from being a single mom at a young age. During her teenage years, she was also kicked out of her home by mother, Susie, which likely contributed to Kailyn’s “I don’t need anyone else” attitude.

The bestselling author also revealed during last season of Teen Mom 2 that she became comfortable doing things without ex-husband Javi Marroquin while he was deployed. As a result, she found it too difficult to returning to a situation where she compromised and had to do things both of their ways when he came back to the United States.

Kailyn Lowry may actually find herself happiest on her own as a single mother. While she shares custody of her older children, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, it is unclear what the arrangement will be with the mystery baby daddy #3. It is also unclear if he will be making any appearances on Teen Mom 2, like rumors suggest that producers are after him to do.

Time will only tell what will happen with that relationship, but it is very certain that his identity will be revealed in time, either by Kailyn Lowry or on the show, and fans’ curiosity will one day finally be quelled.

[Featured Image by Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]